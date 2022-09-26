https://sputniknews.com/20220926/indonesia-urges-g20-to-solve-energy-food-crises-prevent-fertilizers-shortage---minister-1101250000.html

Indonesia Urges G20 to Solve Energy, Food Crises, Prevent Fertilizers Shortage - Minister

Indonesia Urges G20 to Solve Energy, Food Crises, Prevent Fertilizers Shortage - Minister

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Indonesia, as the G20 chair, sees the main tasks of the group is resolving the energy and food crises, as well as preventing a shortage of... 26.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-26T20:46+0000

2022-09-26T20:46+0000

2022-09-26T20:46+0000

world

indonesia

g20

un security council (unsc)

food crisis

retno marsudi

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/07/1097078619_0:193:2957:1856_1920x0_80_0_0_5b47de63b6582adf90d8fc06cdac7549.jpg

"The whole world is spinning their hope on G20 to be catalyst of global economic recovery, especially for developing countries," Marsudi said.The minister also stressed that the G20 should not fail in this task, letting global recovery fall at the mercy of geopolitics.The minister noted that the pandemic has taught the world a valuable lesson that "no one is safe until everyone is," adding that this lesson reflects the priorities of the Indonesian G20 presidency.According to the minister, the discrimination is spreading uncontrollably, monopoly in global supply chains continues, and the current international economic rules justify the right of the strong. World solidarity is fading these days, while injustice and selfishness are flourishing, the minister added.Indonesia is the current holder of the G20 Presidency, hosting the next group's summit in Bali from November 15-16. The G20 is a strategic multilateral platform that unites the world's major developed and emerging economies, which goal is to ensure future global economic growth and prosperity.

https://sputniknews.com/20220924/future-of-the-world-order-being-decided-today-lavrov-says-at-unga-1101184976.html

indonesia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

indonesia, g20, un security council (unsc), food crisis, retno marsudi