Indian Railways Announces Special Menu for Navratri Hindu Festival
The Indian Ministry of Railways has introduced a special menu for travellers on its trains during the Navratri festival starting Monday.The ministry stated that the passengers will be able to avail this special menu through its e-catering service and food serving app.The special Navratri menu will include aloo chaap (Potato cutlet) and sabudana tikki (pan-fried patties made with tapioca pearls).Besides the aforementioned items, kofta curry and delicacies made from Indian cottage cheese will also be available on the trains.During the auspicious period of Navaratri, ardent devotees of the Goddess Durga observe a fast for nine days.They also adhere to a strict vegetarian diet and shun alcohol, meat, and even onion and garlic, eating only specific food items made of ingredients including cheese, potatoes and tapioca pearls.
hindus, festival, festival, festival, vegetarian, trains, trains, indian railways, menu, food, food, fasting
The nine-day-long Hindu festival of Navratri is dedicated to the Goddess Durga, who is also worshipped in various forms or by names Goddess Shakti, Kali, or Parvati. She is one of the most important goddesses in Hinduism. This year, the festival will be celebrated from September 26 to October 4.
The Indian Ministry of Railways has introduced a special menu for travellers on its trains during the Navratri festival
starting Monday.
The ministry stated that the passengers will be able to avail this special menu through its e-catering service and food serving app.
"During the auspicious festival of Navratri, Indian Railways brings to you a special menu to satiate your Vrat cravings, being served from September 26 to October 5. Order the Navratri delicacies for your train journey from the 'Food on Track' app, visit ecatering.irctc.co.in or call on 1323," the ministry said in a tweet on Sunday night.
The special Navratri menu will include aloo chaap (Potato cutlet) and sabudana tikki (pan-fried patties made with tapioca pearls).
Besides the aforementioned items, kofta curry and delicacies made from Indian cottage cheese will also be available on the trains.
During the auspicious period of Navaratri, ardent devotees of the Goddess Durga observe a fast for nine days.
They also adhere to a strict vegetarian diet and shun alcohol, meat, and even onion and garlic, eating only specific food items made of ingredients including cheese, potatoes and tapioca pearls.