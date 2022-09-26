International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20220926/germany-urges-iran-to-allow-peaceful-protests-1101249228.html
Germany Urges Iran to Allow 'Peaceful Protests'
Germany Urges Iran to Allow 'Peaceful Protests'
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Germany demanded on Monday that Iran allow peaceful demonstrations after dozens of protesters reportedly died in clashes with Iranian police... 26.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-26T20:12+0000
2022-09-26T20:12+0000
world
germany
iran
protest
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105651/51/1056515160_0:0:3036:1708_1920x0_80_0_0_01f9ef5b487e88de382ffb7ebc9726ac.jpg
"We call on the Iranian authorities to allow peaceful protests and stop using force, especially deadly force, against demonstrators," the Foreign Office said on social media.German diplomats conveyed their concerns directly to the Iranian ambassador in Berlin on Monday, the ministry added.Protests erupted across Iran after the death of a young woman who was taken in custody by controversial morality police in Tehran on September 13 for wearing an "improper" head covering. Iran says she died of a heart attack.
https://sputniknews.com/20220925/iran-summons-uk-norwegian-ambassadors-slams-us-after-finding-hand-of-washington-in-protests-1101213565.html
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105651/51/1056515160_398:0:2750:1764_1920x0_80_0_0_7dda255749ca19c7ebf95707b6c99fce.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
germany, iran, protest
germany, iran, protest

Germany Urges Iran to Allow 'Peaceful Protests'

20:12 GMT 26.09.2022
© AFP 2022 / CHRISTOF STACHEVisitors walk in the glass cupola of the Reichstag building that hosts the German parliament (Bundestag) and look at a German flag in Berlin, Germany, on June 10, 2016.
Visitors walk in the glass cupola of the Reichstag building that hosts the German parliament (Bundestag) and look at a German flag in Berlin, Germany, on June 10, 2016. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.09.2022
© AFP 2022 / CHRISTOF STACHE
Subscribe
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Germany demanded on Monday that Iran allow peaceful demonstrations after dozens of protesters reportedly died in clashes with Iranian police and security forces in the past weeks.
"We call on the Iranian authorities to allow peaceful protests and stop using force, especially deadly force, against demonstrators," the Foreign Office said on social media.
German diplomats conveyed their concerns directly to the Iranian ambassador in Berlin on Monday, the ministry added.
Protests erupted across Iran after the death of a young woman who was taken in custody by controversial morality police in Tehran on September 13 for wearing an "improper" head covering. Iran says she died of a heart attack.
In this March 31, 2020, file photo, Iran's national flag waves as Milad telecommunications tower and buildings are seen in Tehran, Iran - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.09.2022
World
Iran Summons UK, Norwegian Ambassadors, Slams US After Finding Hand of Washington in Protests
Yesterday, 18:20 GMT
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала