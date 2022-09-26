https://sputniknews.com/20220926/germany-urges-iran-to-allow-peaceful-protests-1101249228.html
Germany Urges Iran to Allow 'Peaceful Protests'
Germany Urges Iran to Allow 'Peaceful Protests'
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Germany demanded on Monday that Iran allow peaceful demonstrations after dozens of protesters reportedly died in clashes with Iranian police... 26.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-26T20:12+0000
2022-09-26T20:12+0000
2022-09-26T20:12+0000
world
germany
iran
protest
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105651/51/1056515160_0:0:3036:1708_1920x0_80_0_0_01f9ef5b487e88de382ffb7ebc9726ac.jpg
"We call on the Iranian authorities to allow peaceful protests and stop using force, especially deadly force, against demonstrators," the Foreign Office said on social media.German diplomats conveyed their concerns directly to the Iranian ambassador in Berlin on Monday, the ministry added.Protests erupted across Iran after the death of a young woman who was taken in custody by controversial morality police in Tehran on September 13 for wearing an "improper" head covering. Iran says she died of a heart attack.
https://sputniknews.com/20220925/iran-summons-uk-norwegian-ambassadors-slams-us-after-finding-hand-of-washington-in-protests-1101213565.html
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105651/51/1056515160_398:0:2750:1764_1920x0_80_0_0_7dda255749ca19c7ebf95707b6c99fce.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
germany, iran, protest
Germany Urges Iran to Allow 'Peaceful Protests'
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Germany demanded on Monday that Iran allow peaceful demonstrations after dozens of protesters reportedly died in clashes with Iranian police and security forces in the past weeks.
"We call on the Iranian authorities to allow peaceful protests and stop using force, especially deadly force, against demonstrators," the Foreign Office said on social media.
German diplomats conveyed their concerns directly to the Iranian ambassador in Berlin on Monday, the ministry added.
Protests erupted across Iran after the death of a young woman who was taken in custody by controversial morality police in Tehran on September 13 for wearing an "improper" head covering. Iran says she died of a heart attack.