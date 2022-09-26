International
LIVE: UN General Assembly Holds Sixth Day of Debating
- Sputnik International, 1920
Africa
Get the latest Africa news from Sputnik International: breaking news, photos, videos, analysis, and features.
https://sputniknews.com/20220926/ebola-outbreak-in-uganda-cases-soars-to-36-1101240659.html
Ebola Outbreak in Uganda: Cases Soars to 36
Ebola Outbreak in Uganda: Cases Soars to 36
According to the World Health Organization, transmission of the Ebola virus from human to human can occur through body fluid exchange as the result of direct... 26.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-26T14:45+0000
2022-09-26T14:51+0000
africa
africa
uganda
ebola
outbreak
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/1a/1101241701_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_87987bdd0b452bedddc9961fe92bab04.jpg
The number of Ebola cases registered in Uganda rose to 36, according to the Ugandan Health Ministry's statement on Monday.There are 18 confirmed and 18 "probable" cases among the 36 detected, with 35 more active cases on admission.The death toll has also increased by two to 23 as of September 25, five of which were confirmed and 18 of which are being treated as "probable” Ebola.The outbreak in Uganda was declared in early September. Fortunately, the detected Sudan strain appears to be one of the less deadly ones, as per scientists at the Uganda Virus Research Institute.According to local media, the current outbreak spread to three districts in the central part of the country.It isn’t the first time that the disease has hit the country. Outbreaks were also registered in 2000 (224 dead), 2007 (37 dead), 2011 (1 dead), in 2012 (21 dead) and 2019 (4 dead).Ebola Virus DiseaseEbola virus is a disease with high mortality, which can strike both humans and animals, mostly primates. The disease can be transmitted from an animal to human, as well as from human to human through all kinds of body fluids.Common symptoms of Ebola are high fever, diarrhea, abdominal pains, vomiting blood, unexplained hemorrhaging and fatigue.There are six identified Ebola stains, four of which can cause disease in the human body with mortality estimated to vary from 25% to 90%, according to WHO’s statement.The first Ebola outbreaks were detected in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Sudan (now South Sudan) in 1976, when 280 people died out of 318 who were infected, with 88% fatality.The period from 1980 to 1993 is seen by observers as a standstill as no cases among humans were registered.However, from 1994, the virus appeared again, reaching alarming numbers in the 2013-2016 outbreak in West Africa. At the time, more than 11,000 people out of almost 29,000 infected died in Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone.In 2018, Ebola claimed the lives of more than 2,000 people in DRC, according to the WHO.Two licensed vaccines against Ebola disease exist to date. However, due to the unpredictable nature and relative rareness of Ebola outbreaks, there’s no practice of using them ubiquitously, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).
https://sputniknews.com/20220924/death-toll-from-ebola-outbreak-in-uganda-rises-to-11-health-ministry-1101162583.html
https://sputniknews.com/20220922/russia-offers-uganda-help-to-fight-ebola-outbreak-1101080665.html
africa
uganda
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Olga Borodkina
Olga Borodkina
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/1a/1101241701_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_81050ae82c874e30a7d8de8bf17a5f28.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
africa, uganda, ebola, outbreak
africa, uganda, ebola, outbreak

Ebola Outbreak in Uganda: Cases Soars to 36

14:45 GMT 26.09.2022 (Updated: 14:51 GMT 26.09.2022)
© AFP 2022 / BADRU KATUMBAAn activist holds a "STOP EACOP" placard opposing a pipeline project during an action as part of the "La Voix Lyceenne" (High School Voice) union initiative in Paris on September 23, 2022. - According to the EU Parliament on September 15, 2022, more than 100,000 people are at risk of being displaced by the East Africa Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) of France's TotalEnergies and the China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) that signed a $10-billion agreement earlier in 2022 to develop Ugandan oilfields and ship the crude through a 1,445-kilometre (900-mile) pipeline to Tanzania's Indian Ocean port of Tanga. (Photo by STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN / AFP)
An activist holds a STOP EACOP placard opposing a pipeline project during an action as part of the La Voix Lyceenne (High School Voice) union initiative in Paris on September 23, 2022. - According to the EU Parliament on September 15, 2022, more than 100,000 people are at risk of being displaced by the East Africa Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) of France's TotalEnergies and the China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) that signed a $10-billion agreement earlier in 2022 to develop Ugandan oilfields and ship the crude through a 1,445-kilometre (900-mile) pipeline to Tanzania's Indian Ocean port of Tanga. (Photo by STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN / AFP) - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.09.2022
© AFP 2022 / BADRU KATUMBA
Subscribe
International
India
Olga Borodkina
All materialsWrite to the author
According to the World Health Organization, transmission of the Ebola virus from human to human can occur through body fluid exchange as the result of direct contact or through objects that have come into contact with infected fluids.
The number of Ebola cases registered in Uganda rose to 36, according to the Ugandan Health Ministry's statement on Monday.
There are 18 confirmed and 18 "probable" cases among the 36 detected, with 35 more active cases on admission.
The death toll has also increased by two to 23 as of September 25, five of which were confirmed and 18 of which are being treated as "probable” Ebola.
The outbreak in Uganda was declared in early September. Fortunately, the detected Sudan strain appears to be one of the less deadly ones, as per scientists at the Uganda Virus Research Institute.
According to local media, the current outbreak spread to three districts in the central part of the country.
A health worker puts on protective gears as he prepares to screen travellers at the Mpondwe Health Screening Facility in the Uganda's border town of Mpondwe as they cross over from the Democratic Republic of Congo, on June 13, 2019. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.09.2022
Africa
Death Toll From Ebola Outbreak in Uganda Rises to 11: Health Ministry
24 September, 07:52 GMT
It isn’t the first time that the disease has hit the country. Outbreaks were also registered in 2000 (224 dead), 2007 (37 dead), 2011 (1 dead), in 2012 (21 dead) and 2019 (4 dead).

Ebola Virus Disease

Ebola virus is a disease with high mortality, which can strike both humans and animals, mostly primates. The disease can be transmitted from an animal to human, as well as from human to human through all kinds of body fluids.
Common symptoms of Ebola are high fever, diarrhea, abdominal pains, vomiting blood, unexplained hemorrhaging and fatigue.
There are six identified Ebola stains, four of which can cause disease in the human body with mortality estimated to vary from 25% to 90%, according to WHO’s statement.
The first Ebola outbreaks were detected in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Sudan (now South Sudan) in 1976, when 280 people died out of 318 who were infected, with 88% fatality.
FILE - An Ebola victim is put to rest at the Muslim cemetery in Beni, in Congo, on July 14, 2019 - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.09.2022
Africa
Russia Offers Uganda Help to Fight Ebola Outbreak
22 September, 10:20 GMT
The period from 1980 to 1993 is seen by observers as a standstill as no cases among humans were registered.
However, from 1994, the virus appeared again, reaching alarming numbers in the 2013-2016 outbreak in West Africa. At the time, more than 11,000 people out of almost 29,000 infected died in Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone.
In 2018, Ebola claimed the lives of more than 2,000 people in DRC, according to the WHO.
Two licensed vaccines against Ebola disease exist to date. However, due to the unpredictable nature and relative rareness of Ebola outbreaks, there’s no practice of using them ubiquitously, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала