Deputy Head of Italian Democratic Party Recognizes Victory of Center-Right Coalition

ROME (Sputnik) - Deputy head of the Italian Democratic Party Debora Serracchiani recognized on Monday the victory of the center-right forces led by the leader... 26.09.2022, Sputnik International

"Undoubtedly, in the light of the evidence, we cannot but award victory to the right-wing forces that Giorgia Meloni pulled out. This is a sad evening for the country," Serracchiani said at a press conference.In this regard, Serracchiani announced the transition of the Democratic Party to the opposition.According to the Italian interior ministry, the center-right coalition won 43.9% after counting half of the votes in the elections to the upper house of the Italian parliament - the Senate, and to the lower house - the Chamber of Deputies - the coalition received 42.7% after counting a quarter of the votes.

