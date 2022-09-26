https://sputniknews.com/20220926/deputy-head-of-italian-democratic-party-recognizes-victory-of-center-right-coalition-1101217428.html
Deputy Head of Italian Democratic Party Recognizes Victory of Center-Right Coalition
Deputy Head of Italian Democratic Party Recognizes Victory of Center-Right Coalition
01:35 GMT 26.09.2022 (Updated: 01:36 GMT 26.09.2022)
ROME (Sputnik) - Deputy head of the Italian Democratic Party Debora Serracchiani recognized on Monday the victory of the center-right forces led by the leader of the Brothers of Italy party, Giorgia Meloni, in the snap parliamentary elections held on Sunday.
"Undoubtedly, in the light of the evidence, we cannot but award victory to the right-wing forces that Giorgia Meloni pulled out. This is a sad evening for the country," Serracchiani said at a press conference.
In this regard, Serracchiani announced the transition of the Democratic Party to the opposition.
"We are the country's second political force and the first opposition force," she added and promised that the Democrats would play the role of the opposition, realizing their responsibility, "including in the face of Europe."
According to the Italian interior ministry, the center-right coalition won 43.9% after counting half of the votes in the elections to the upper house of the Italian parliament - the Senate, and to the lower house - the Chamber of Deputies - the coalition received 42.7% after counting a quarter of the votes.