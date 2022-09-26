https://sputniknews.com/20220926/congress-presidential-polls-tharoor-claims-to-have-party-workers-support-after-rahul-gandhi-meet-1101233764.html
Congress Presidential Polls: Tharoor Claims to Have Party Workers’ Support After Rahul Gandhi Meet
Congress Presidential Polls: Tharoor Claims to Have Party Workers’ Support After Rahul Gandhi Meet
The election for the president of India’s main opposition party is slated for October 17. Rajasthan state chief Ashok Gehlot will face off with parliamentarian... 26.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-26T14:05+0000
2022-09-26T14:05+0000
2022-09-26T14:05+0000
india
congress
congress
indian national congress
sonia gandhi
rahul gandhi
priyanka gandhi
shashi tharoor
politics
politics
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/16/1101079930_0:123:1921:1204_1920x0_80_0_0_66fe860053a6e67dda3c4f84006157fa.jpg
Congress parliamentarian Shashi Tharoor claimed to have the support of party workers across the country on Monday in the run-up to the elections for the top party post.He also announced that he had spoken to Rahul Gandhi in a 'courtesy call' on the sidelines of the ongoing ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, the political march to garner support for the party.Meanwhile, speaking about the support of the Gandhi family, Tharoor said that he had spoken with all three family members – Sonia, Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra – proclaiming that they don’t have any issues with his candidature.Notably, Tharoor’s candidature was opposed by some Congress members in Kerala state as Kodikunnil Suresh, the chief of the party’s state unit, urged Tharoor not to contest these party elections.The process of filing nominations is being held from September 24-30 with scrutinization on October 1. The last date to withdraw the nomination is October 8.Polling is scheduled for October 17, and the result will be announced on October 19. As many as 9,000 delegates will be voting to elect the new party chief.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Rahul Trivedi
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg
Rahul Trivedi
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/16/1101079930_0:0:1921:1442_1920x0_80_0_0_e7727c1588793df7d15f633485bf371e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Rahul Trivedi
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg
congress, congress, indian national congress, sonia gandhi, rahul gandhi, priyanka gandhi, shashi tharoor, politics, politics, politics, politics, politics, domestic politics
congress, congress, indian national congress, sonia gandhi, rahul gandhi, priyanka gandhi, shashi tharoor, politics, politics, politics, politics, politics, domestic politics
Congress Presidential Polls: Tharoor Claims to Have Party Workers’ Support After Rahul Gandhi Meet
The election for the president of India’s main opposition party is slated for October 17. Rajasthan state chief Ashok Gehlot will face off with parliamentarian Shashi Tharoor.
Congress parliamentarian Shashi Tharoor claimed to have the support of party workers across the country on Monday in the run-up to the elections for the top party post
.
He also announced that he had spoken to Rahul Gandhi in a 'courtesy call' on the sidelines of the ongoing ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, the political march to garner support for the party.
Asked about his candidature, the Thiruvanathapuram parliamentarian said: “You will see the support I enjoy when I submit my nomination paper. I will be in the fray if I get support from party workers from the majority of the states. So many people from different parts of the country have requested me to be in the fray.”
Meanwhile, speaking about the support of the Gandhi family
, Tharoor said that he had spoken with all three family members – Sonia, Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra – proclaiming that they don’t have any issues with his candidature.
Notably, Tharoor’s candidature was opposed by some Congress members in Kerala state as Kodikunnil Suresh, the chief of the party’s state unit, urged Tharoor not to contest these party elections.
The process of filing nominations is being held from September 24-30 with scrutinization on October 1. The last date to withdraw the nomination is October 8.
Polling is scheduled for October 17, and the result will be announced on October 19. As many as 9,000 delegates will be voting to elect the new party chief
.