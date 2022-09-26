https://sputniknews.com/20220926/congress-presidential-polls-tharoor-claims-to-have-party-workers-support-after-rahul-gandhi-meet-1101233764.html

Congress Presidential Polls: Tharoor Claims to Have Party Workers’ Support After Rahul Gandhi Meet

Congress Presidential Polls: Tharoor Claims to Have Party Workers’ Support After Rahul Gandhi Meet

The election for the president of India’s main opposition party is slated for October 17. Rajasthan state chief Ashok Gehlot will face off with parliamentarian... 26.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-26T14:05+0000

2022-09-26T14:05+0000

2022-09-26T14:05+0000

india

congress

congress

indian national congress

sonia gandhi

rahul gandhi

priyanka gandhi

shashi tharoor

politics

politics

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/16/1101079930_0:123:1921:1204_1920x0_80_0_0_66fe860053a6e67dda3c4f84006157fa.jpg

Congress parliamentarian Shashi Tharoor claimed to have the support of party workers across the country on Monday in the run-up to the elections for the top party post.He also announced that he had spoken to Rahul Gandhi in a 'courtesy call' on the sidelines of the ongoing ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, the political march to garner support for the party.Meanwhile, speaking about the support of the Gandhi family, Tharoor said that he had spoken with all three family members – Sonia, Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra – proclaiming that they don’t have any issues with his candidature.Notably, Tharoor’s candidature was opposed by some Congress members in Kerala state as Kodikunnil Suresh, the chief of the party’s state unit, urged Tharoor not to contest these party elections.The process of filing nominations is being held from September 24-30 with scrutinization on October 1. The last date to withdraw the nomination is October 8.Polling is scheduled for October 17, and the result will be announced on October 19. As many as 9,000 delegates will be voting to elect the new party chief.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

congress, congress, indian national congress, sonia gandhi, rahul gandhi, priyanka gandhi, shashi tharoor, politics, politics, politics, politics, politics, domestic politics