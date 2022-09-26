At Least Three Reported Dead After Building Collapses in Kenya - Photos

International
UN General Assembly Holds Sixth Day of Debating
Several people were rescued but Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi noted that "sadly, some are feared to have succumbed to their injuries".
At least three people died and many more were injured on Monday as a six-story building collapsed in Kiambu, central Kenya, local news reported. Emergency services, such as the Kenya Red Cross, the military and National Youth Service personnel and local volunteers, are all at the scene. The rescue operation is underway, as emergency services hope to free more people from under the rubble.The cause of the collapse remains unclear.
26.09.2022
Several people were rescued but Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi noted that "sadly, some are feared to have succumbed to their injuries".
At least three people died and many more were injured on Monday as a six-story building collapsed in Kiambu, central Kenya, local news reported. Emergency services, such as the Kenya Red Cross, the military and National Youth Service personnel and local volunteers, are all at the scene.
The rescue operation is underway, as emergency services hope to free more people from under the rubble.
The cause of the collapse remains unclear.
