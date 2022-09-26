https://sputniknews.com/20220926/at-least-three-reported-dead-after-building-collapses-in-kenya---photos-1101245695.html

At Least Three Reported Dead After Building Collapses in Kenya - Photos

At Least Three Reported Dead After Building Collapses in Kenya - Photos

Several people were rescued but Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi noted that "sadly, some are feared to have succumbed to their injuries". 26.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-26T17:34+0000

2022-09-26T17:34+0000

2022-09-26T17:34+0000

africa

kenya

building collapse

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105296/31/1052963120_0:0:3888:2188_1920x0_80_0_0_c266fb3b10fd57a7c8f7c6813ffa66fa.jpg

At least three people died and many more were injured on Monday as a six-story building collapsed in Kiambu, central Kenya, local news reported. Emergency services, such as the Kenya Red Cross, the military and National Youth Service personnel and local volunteers, are all at the scene. The rescue operation is underway, as emergency services hope to free more people from under the rubble.The cause of the collapse remains unclear.

kenya

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

kenya, building collapse