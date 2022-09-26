https://sputniknews.com/20220926/at-least-three-reported-dead-after-building-collapses-in-kenya---photos-1101245695.html
At Least Three Reported Dead After Building Collapses in Kenya - Photos
At least three people died and many more were injured on Monday as a six-story building collapsed in Kiambu, central Kenya, local news reported. Emergency services, such as the Kenya Red Cross, the military and National Youth Service personnel and local volunteers, are all at the scene. The rescue operation is underway, as emergency services hope to free more people from under the rubble.The cause of the collapse remains unclear.
At Least Three Reported Dead After Building Collapses in Kenya - Photos
