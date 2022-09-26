https://sputniknews.com/20220926/apple-excited-as-iphone-14-manufacturing-starts-in-india-1101230225.html

Apple ‘Excited’ as iPhone 14 Manufacturing Starts in India

According to the latest report by JP Morgan, Apple is likely to move about five percent of its iPhone 14 production to India from late 2022.

Ten days after the global launch of the iPhone 14, Apple announced that manufacturing of its latest offering in the series of phones has started in India at the Foxconn factory on Monday."We're excited to be manufacturing iPhone 14 in India. The new iPhone introduces groundbreaking new technologies and important safety capabilities," the company said in a statement.As per media reports, the made-in-India iPhone 14 will be shipped from Sriperumbudur facility of Foxconn, which has been the world’s largest contract electronic manufacturer and major iPhone assembler, in Tamil Nadu's capital of Chennai.The iPhone 14 was launched by the Cupertino-based company on September 7.Apple started manufacturing iPhones in India in 2017 with the iPhone SE. Currently, some of the most advanced iPhones including the iPhone 12 as well as the iPhone 13 are manufactured in India.The gap between the iPhone’s global launch and the start of the assembling of the devices in India has also seemingly been reduced. When the iPhone 13 was launched globally, it took seven months to start its manufacturing in India.With this, it is expected that the iPhone 14 might be cheaper in the country as the company will not have to pay custom duties on devices imported from China.However, media reports quoting sources from the company said that customers might have to wait for a quarter or more for the new phone.

