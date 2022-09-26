https://sputniknews.com/20220926/albanian-people-trafficking-boss-makes-1-million-weekly-as-migrants-risk-lives-report-1101241309.html

Albanian People-Trafficking Boss Makes £1 Million Weekly as Migrants Risk Lives: Report

Albanian People-Trafficking Boss Makes £1 Million Weekly as Migrants Risk Lives: Report

Migrants from Albania accounted for 60 percent of those illegally trafficked to the UK this summer, despite the small Mediterranean nation enjoying peace with... 26.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-26T17:18+0000

2022-09-26T17:18+0000

2022-09-26T17:18+0000

france

albania

people trafficking

uk

britain

great britain

world

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/15/1097662415_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_51fa63e921e2d2c1e8acaf7df980ffbb.jpg

An Albanian people-trafficker operating in northern France is reportedly raking in £1 million a week by sending migrants to the UK on dangerously-overloaded dinghies.The criminal, known as the “Golden Lion”, charges illegal immigrants £4,500 ($4,800) each to make the perilous crossing, telling them that UK authorities will rescue them from sea, give them food and blankets and put them up in hotels.Undercover investigative journalists from the Daily Mail filmed the man, who has since been arrested by French police only to be released the next day, in the port city of Dunkirk.The trafficking boss, originally from the town of Vlore, assured the reporters posing as migrants that there was "no chance" of them drowning like the 27 who perished in November 2021."Let’s say someone drowns in the sea, then you don’t just have a problem with the state," the Golden Lion told them. "The main problem is with the family of that person. No one will forgive you for that."He stressed that the British coastguard and the Royal National Lifeboat Institution would rescue any boats that get into trouble and carry their passengers the rest of the way, after which they can expect a warm welcome.Two MPs from the south-east of England and the anti-trafficking group Migration Watch UK welcomed the exposé, calling for government action to stop the illegal trade in human lives."It shows beyond question how criminals are exploiting the Channel migrant crisis to feed their illegal operations in the UK," said Conservative MP for Dover Natalie Elphicke. "This yet again underlines the urgent need to work with France to stop the small boats leaving French shores, to crack down on ruthless criminals and stop the disgusting exploitation that goes on."Fellow Tory and Ipswich MP Tom Hunt said that the migrant-smuggling trade had to be "crushed"."It’s very worrying, but we know it’s taking place and there is an industry behind it," Hunt said. "We need to make the route unviable and destroy their business model. They are making a lot of money, so we need to create a deterrent."Migration Watch Chairman Alp Mehmet congratulated the investigative team for exposing the "monstrous scum behind the evil racket.""It shows too why the French — in their interests and ours — must work more closely with us to solve this mega-crisis," Mehmet added.Albanians now make up the lion's share of illegal immigrants trying to reach British shores — 60 per cent of arrivals this summer.The small Mediterranean European nation is at peace with no major unrest or political repression. It has been seeking membership of the European Union since 2009 and has been on the EU's candidate list since 2014.

https://sputniknews.com/20220923/death-toll-from-migrant-shipwreck-off-syrian-coast-rises-to-77-1101150006.html

albania

britain

great britain

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

france, albania, people trafficking, uk, britain, great britain