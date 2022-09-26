https://sputniknews.com/20220926/albanian-people-trafficking-boss-makes-1-million-weekly-as-migrants-risk-lives-report-1101241309.html
Albanian People-Trafficking Boss Makes £1 Million Weekly as Migrants Risk Lives: Report
Albanian People-Trafficking Boss Makes £1 Million Weekly as Migrants Risk Lives: Report
Migrants from Albania accounted for 60 percent of those illegally trafficked to the UK this summer, despite the small Mediterranean nation enjoying peace with... 26.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-26T17:18+0000
2022-09-26T17:18+0000
2022-09-26T17:18+0000
france
albania
people trafficking
uk
britain
great britain
world
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/15/1097662415_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_51fa63e921e2d2c1e8acaf7df980ffbb.jpg
An Albanian people-trafficker operating in northern France is reportedly raking in £1 million a week by sending migrants to the UK on dangerously-overloaded dinghies.The criminal, known as the “Golden Lion”, charges illegal immigrants £4,500 ($4,800) each to make the perilous crossing, telling them that UK authorities will rescue them from sea, give them food and blankets and put them up in hotels.Undercover investigative journalists from the Daily Mail filmed the man, who has since been arrested by French police only to be released the next day, in the port city of Dunkirk.The trafficking boss, originally from the town of Vlore, assured the reporters posing as migrants that there was "no chance" of them drowning like the 27 who perished in November 2021."Let’s say someone drowns in the sea, then you don’t just have a problem with the state," the Golden Lion told them. "The main problem is with the family of that person. No one will forgive you for that."He stressed that the British coastguard and the Royal National Lifeboat Institution would rescue any boats that get into trouble and carry their passengers the rest of the way, after which they can expect a warm welcome.Two MPs from the south-east of England and the anti-trafficking group Migration Watch UK welcomed the exposé, calling for government action to stop the illegal trade in human lives."It shows beyond question how criminals are exploiting the Channel migrant crisis to feed their illegal operations in the UK," said Conservative MP for Dover Natalie Elphicke. "This yet again underlines the urgent need to work with France to stop the small boats leaving French shores, to crack down on ruthless criminals and stop the disgusting exploitation that goes on."Fellow Tory and Ipswich MP Tom Hunt said that the migrant-smuggling trade had to be "crushed"."It’s very worrying, but we know it’s taking place and there is an industry behind it," Hunt said. "We need to make the route unviable and destroy their business model. They are making a lot of money, so we need to create a deterrent."Migration Watch Chairman Alp Mehmet congratulated the investigative team for exposing the "monstrous scum behind the evil racket.""It shows too why the French — in their interests and ours — must work more closely with us to solve this mega-crisis," Mehmet added.Albanians now make up the lion's share of illegal immigrants trying to reach British shores — 60 per cent of arrivals this summer.The small Mediterranean European nation is at peace with no major unrest or political repression. It has been seeking membership of the European Union since 2009 and has been on the EU's candidate list since 2014.
https://sputniknews.com/20220923/death-toll-from-migrant-shipwreck-off-syrian-coast-rises-to-77-1101150006.html
albania
britain
great britain
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
James Tweedie
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
James Tweedie
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/15/1097662415_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7314e7109703bd53b4ad04b63d2fb7f1.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
James Tweedie
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
france, albania, people trafficking, uk, britain, great britain
france, albania, people trafficking, uk, britain, great britain
Albanian People-Trafficking Boss Makes £1 Million Weekly as Migrants Risk Lives: Report
Migrants from Albania accounted for 60 percent of those illegally trafficked to the UK this summer, despite the small Mediterranean nation enjoying peace with no major unrest or political repression.
An Albanian people-trafficker operating in northern France is reportedly raking in £1 million a week by sending migrants to the UK on dangerously-overloaded dinghies.
The criminal, known as the “Golden Lion”, charges illegal immigrants £4,500 ($4,800) each to make the perilous crossing, telling them that UK authorities will rescue them from sea, give them food and blankets and put them up in hotels.
Undercover investigative journalists from the Daily Mail
filmed the man, who has since been arrested by French police only to be released the next day, in the port city of Dunkirk.
"He will find you because he collects Albanians for England," said one of the trafficker’s compatriots who was awaiting a boat to south-east England. "He spends all the time on the square and takes them to the hotel that he stays in."
The trafficking
boss, originally from the town of Vlore, assured the reporters posing as migrants that there was "no chance" of them drowning like the 27 who perished
in November 2021.
"Let’s say someone drowns in the sea, then you don’t just have a problem with the state," the Golden Lion told them. "The main problem is with the family of that person. No one will forgive you for that."
He stressed that the British coastguard and the Royal National Lifeboat Institution would rescue any boats that get into trouble and carry their passengers the rest of the way, after which they can expect a warm welcome.
"People on the boat phone their relatives and then they phone the UK police to get you. As soon [as] you cross the water they will give you food, everything. If people are cold they give them blankets," he said. "They then drop you at a camp. It will be one day or two days until they register you and see if you are a wanted person and then they let you free and send you to a hotel."
Two MPs from the south-east of England and the anti-trafficking group Migration Watch UK welcomed the exposé, calling for government action to stop the illegal trade in human lives.
"It shows beyond question how criminals are exploiting the Channel migrant crisis to feed their illegal operations in the UK," said Conservative MP for Dover Natalie Elphicke. "This yet again underlines the urgent need to work with France to stop the small boats leaving French shores, to crack down on ruthless criminals and stop the disgusting exploitation that goes on."
Fellow Tory and Ipswich MP Tom Hunt said that the migrant-smuggling trade had to be "crushed".
"It’s very worrying, but we know it’s taking place and there is an industry behind it," Hunt said. "We need to make the route unviable and destroy their business model. They are making a lot of money, so we need to create a deterrent."
Migration Watch Chairman Alp Mehmet congratulated the investigative team for exposing the "monstrous scum behind the evil racket."
"It shows too why the French — in their interests and ours — must work more closely with us to solve this mega-crisis," Mehmet added.
Albanians
now make up the lion's share of illegal immigrants trying to reach British shores — 60 per cent of arrivals this summer.
The small Mediterranean European nation is at peace with no major unrest or political repression. It has been seeking membership of the European Union since 2009 and has been on the EU's candidate list since 2014.