https://sputniknews.com/20220925/us-threatens-russia-with-catastrophic-consequences-for-using-nukes-in-ukraine-1101214387.html

US Threatens Russia With ‘Catastrophic’ Consequences for Using Nukes in Ukraine

US Threatens Russia With ‘Catastrophic’ Consequences for Using Nukes in Ukraine

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The White House has warned Russia that there will be catastrophic consequences if Moscow uses nuclear weapons in Ukraine, US national... 25.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-25T20:14+0000

2022-09-25T20:14+0000

2022-09-25T20:14+0000

americas

us

russia

us-russia relations

nuclear weapons

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107660/98/1076609864_0:224:1140:865_1920x0_80_0_0_2e6fce757dcd030cd69ed73ee0a68abe.jpg

Russian President Vladimir Putin said this week that Moscow would accept any outcome of referendums in Donbas and Russia-held territories and would spare no means to defend its territorial integrity.Sullivan told ABC News on Sunday that the White House had taken Putin's warning seriously.The White House official claimed Russia understood well what it would face "if they went down that dark road." He added that the US was planning for every contingency and would respond decisively to Russia.Russian lawmakers reacted with surprise to Washington's warning. Deputy security committee chair Anatoly Vyborny told Sputnik that the Americans were "escalating things to save their face."Oleg Morozov, a member of the ruling United Russia party in the lower-house State Duma, told Sputnik that the US wanted to ratchet up tensions to justify additional supplies of lethal aid for Ukraine."It is not about us actually using nuclear weapons. They understand that there is no need to do it. But they want to convince the world that the nuclear threat is coming from Russia," he explained.

https://sputniknews.com/20220925/new-eu-sanctions-unlikely-to-target-russias-nuclear-industry-report-suggests-1101212866.html

americas

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us, russia, us-russia relations, nuclear weapons