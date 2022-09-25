International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20220925/uk-to-increase-defense-budget-to-108bln-by-end-of-decade---defense-minister-1101193289.html
UK to Increase Defense Budget to $108Bln by End of Decade - Defense Minister
UK to Increase Defense Budget to $108Bln by End of Decade - Defense Minister
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The UK government intends to increase the country’s defense budget to 100 billion pounds ($108.5 billion) by the end of 2030, UK Defense... 25.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-25T03:16+0000
2022-09-25T03:17+0000
world
uk
ben wallace
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/1d/1095155987_0:53:1001:616_1920x0_80_0_0_cef1f955e5a3641c62f4342f0df7b0b2.jpg
"Without the change, we were heading to below 2 per cent [of defense spending of GDP]. But on current forecast, that’s roughly a defence budget of £100 billion in 2029-30. We’re currently on £48 billion. So that’s the difference. In eight years, that’s a huge amount," Wallace told The Telegraph.Wallace added that the ministry plans to allocate additional funds to intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance capability.According to him, Truss intends to fulfill her campaign promise to increase defense spending to 3% of GDP.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/1d/1095155987_54:0:945:668_1920x0_80_0_0_51548787b299dfb707340c009d423e35.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
uk, ben wallace
uk, ben wallace

UK to Increase Defense Budget to $108Bln by End of Decade - Defense Minister

03:16 GMT 25.09.2022 (Updated: 03:17 GMT 25.09.2022)
CC BY-SA 2.0 / Cpl Wes Calder RLC / Soldiers 1st Battalion The Princess of Wales's Royal Regiment are transported on a Troop Carrying Vehicle (TCV) during Exercise Askari Thunder
Soldiers 1st Battalion The Princess of Wales's Royal Regiment are transported on a Troop Carrying Vehicle (TCV) during Exercise Askari Thunder - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.09.2022
CC BY-SA 2.0 / Cpl Wes Calder RLC /
Subscribe
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The UK government intends to increase the country’s defense budget to 100 billion pounds ($108.5 billion) by the end of 2030, UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said on Sunday.
"Without the change, we were heading to below 2 per cent [of defense spending of GDP]. But on current forecast, that’s roughly a defence budget of £100 billion in 2029-30. We’re currently on £48 billion. So that’s the difference. In eight years, that’s a huge amount," Wallace told The Telegraph.
Wallace added that the ministry plans to allocate additional funds to intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance capability.
According to him, Truss intends to fulfill her campaign promise to increase defense spending to 3% of GDP.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала