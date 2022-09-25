https://sputniknews.com/20220925/uk-to-increase-defense-budget-to-108bln-by-end-of-decade---defense-minister-1101193289.html
UK to Increase Defense Budget to $108Bln by End of Decade - Defense Minister
UK to Increase Defense Budget to $108Bln by End of Decade - Defense Minister
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The UK government intends to increase the country’s defense budget to 100 billion pounds ($108.5 billion) by the end of 2030, UK Defense... 25.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-25T03:16+0000
2022-09-25T03:16+0000
2022-09-25T03:17+0000
world
uk
ben wallace
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/1d/1095155987_0:53:1001:616_1920x0_80_0_0_cef1f955e5a3641c62f4342f0df7b0b2.jpg
"Without the change, we were heading to below 2 per cent [of defense spending of GDP]. But on current forecast, that’s roughly a defence budget of £100 billion in 2029-30. We’re currently on £48 billion. So that’s the difference. In eight years, that’s a huge amount," Wallace told The Telegraph.Wallace added that the ministry plans to allocate additional funds to intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance capability.According to him, Truss intends to fulfill her campaign promise to increase defense spending to 3% of GDP.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/1d/1095155987_54:0:945:668_1920x0_80_0_0_51548787b299dfb707340c009d423e35.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
uk, ben wallace
UK to Increase Defense Budget to $108Bln by End of Decade - Defense Minister
03:16 GMT 25.09.2022 (Updated: 03:17 GMT 25.09.2022)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The UK government intends to increase the country’s defense budget to 100 billion pounds ($108.5 billion) by the end of 2030, UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said on Sunday.
"Without the change, we were heading to below 2 per cent [of defense spending of GDP]. But on current forecast, that’s roughly a defence budget of £100 billion in 2029-30. We’re currently on £48 billion. So that’s the difference. In eight years, that’s a huge amount," Wallace told The Telegraph.
Wallace added that the ministry plans to allocate additional funds to intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance capability.
According to him, Truss intends to fulfill her campaign promise to increase defense spending to 3% of GDP.