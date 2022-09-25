https://sputniknews.com/20220925/uk-to-increase-defense-budget-to-108bln-by-end-of-decade---defense-minister-1101193289.html

UK to Increase Defense Budget to $108Bln by End of Decade - Defense Minister

"Without the change, we were heading to below 2 per cent [of defense spending of GDP]. But on current forecast, that’s roughly a defence budget of £100 billion in 2029-30. We’re currently on £48 billion. So that’s the difference. In eight years, that’s a huge amount," Wallace told The Telegraph.Wallace added that the ministry plans to allocate additional funds to intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance capability.According to him, Truss intends to fulfill her campaign promise to increase defense spending to 3% of GDP.

