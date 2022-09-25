International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20220925/turkeys-drones-reportedly-capture-images-of-greek-military-equipment-on-aegean-islands-1101209931.html
Turkey's Drones Reportedly Capture Images of Greek Military Equipment on Aegean Islands
Turkey's Drones Reportedly Capture Images of Greek Military Equipment on Aegean Islands
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Turkish military drones captured images of the illegal deployment of Greek armored vehicles on the Aegean islands, Turkish news agency... 25.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-25T14:18+0000
2022-09-25T14:20+0000
world
turkey
greece
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0b/1080136121_0:270:3161:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ed51caf386cb7b1c48e03eaac110c238.jpg
Turkish drones filmed two Greek landing ships that were en route to Midilli and Sisam in the Aegean Sea, according to the report. The ships were carrying 23 tactical wheeled armored vehicles to Midilli and 18 to Sisam, which is illegal since the islands have a non-military status, the news agency said.Athens’ actions are unacceptable and go against international law, Turkish security services told the news agency.Turkey has been at odds with Greece for decades. The countries were on the verge of an armed conflict several times. A new round of tensions flared up on August 23, when Greece allegedly used S-300 air defense systems to escort F-16 fighters of the Turkish air force performing a reconnaissance mission west of Rhodes at the altitude of 10,000 feet. Sources in the Greek Defense Ministry have denied Turkey's claims they used S-300 to target the aircraft.Tensions between Athens and Ankara further escalated on September 3, when Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned that Greece would pay a "heavy price" if incidents with Turkish planes continue. Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said that Ankara expected objectivity from NATO in connection with the use of S-300 systems by Greece against Turkish aircraft. According to Akar, Athens ignores international law, good neighborly relations and friendship with Ankara.
https://sputniknews.com/20220914/greece-reportedly-intercepts-turkish-f-16-jets-flying-over-greek-islands-1100780066.html
turkey
greece
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0b/1080136121_199:0:2930:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d78eddfa1855929097554e196908c16c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
turkey, greece
turkey, greece

Turkey's Drones Reportedly Capture Images of Greek Military Equipment on Aegean Islands

14:18 GMT 25.09.2022 (Updated: 14:20 GMT 25.09.2022)
© AP Photo / Mehmet GuzelA Turkish Coast Guard vessel speeds during an exercise by the Turkish Coast Guard on the Aegean Sea near Izmir, Turkey, Wednesday, May 4, 2016
A Turkish Coast Guard vessel speeds during an exercise by the Turkish Coast Guard on the Aegean Sea near Izmir, Turkey, Wednesday, May 4, 2016 - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.09.2022
© AP Photo / Mehmet Guzel
Subscribe
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Turkish military drones captured images of the illegal deployment of Greek armored vehicles on the Aegean islands, Turkish news agency Anadolu reported on Sunday.
Turkish drones filmed two Greek landing ships that were en route to Midilli and Sisam in the Aegean Sea, according to the report. The ships were carrying 23 tactical wheeled armored vehicles to Midilli and 18 to Sisam, which is illegal since the islands have a non-military status, the news agency said.
Athens’ actions are unacceptable and go against international law, Turkish security services told the news agency.
Turkey has been at odds with Greece for decades. The countries were on the verge of an armed conflict several times. A new round of tensions flared up on August 23, when Greece allegedly used S-300 air defense systems to escort F-16 fighters of the Turkish air force performing a reconnaissance mission west of Rhodes at the altitude of 10,000 feet. Sources in the Greek Defense Ministry have denied Turkey's claims they used S-300 to target the aircraft.
A Turkish F-16 prepares to taxi while another one takes off during Anatolian Eagle exercise at 3rd Main Jet Air Base near the central Anatolian city of Konya, Turkey, Monday, June 15, 2009 - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.09.2022
Military
Greece Reportedly Intercepts Turkish F-16 Jets Flying Over Greek Islands
14 September, 16:13 GMT
Tensions between Athens and Ankara further escalated on September 3, when Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned that Greece would pay a "heavy price" if incidents with Turkish planes continue. Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said that Ankara expected objectivity from NATO in connection with the use of S-300 systems by Greece against Turkish aircraft. According to Akar, Athens ignores international law, good neighborly relations and friendship with Ankara.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала