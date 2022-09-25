International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20220925/these-etfs-will-allow-you-to-copy-trades-made-by-lawmakers-like-pelosi-and-cruz-1101192304.html
These ETFs Will Allow You to Copy Trades Made By Lawmakers Like Pelosi and Cruz
These ETFs Will Allow You to Copy Trades Made By Lawmakers Like Pelosi and Cruz
Hundreds of millions of dollars are invested in the stock market by Congress each year. In December 2021, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi opposed a ban on the... 25.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-25T00:55+0000
2022-09-25T00:55+0000
americas
us
congress
stock market
nancy pelosi
ted cruz
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/11/1100910723_0:39:3071:1766_1920x0_80_0_0_721cc1b963adb6f2283755dd8e6f35c6.jpg
Members of Congress and their spouses trading stocks has come under scrutiny lately, with 70% of likely voters now supporting a ban on the practice. It is not hard to understand why, members of Congress have a plethora of insider information the rest of the market is not privy to, giving them an unfair advantage. In addition, it could affect their performance as an elected leader if they decide their stock portfolio is a higher priority for them than their constituents.Since lawmakers have an unfair advantage in the market, could traders benefit from those advantages by emulating the trades lawmakers make? That is exactly what Unusual Whales is trying to do in partnership with Subversive Capital, by proposing two new exchange-traded funds (ETF) under the tickers NANC and CRUZ, named after Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Texas Senator Ted Cruz, respectively.If approved by the Security Exchange Commission, the ETFs could be available in November, after the midterm elections. The full names for the ETFs will be the Unusual Whales Subversive Democratic Trading ETF and the Unusual Whales Subversive Republican ETF. They would invest in stocks based on public disclosures of trades made by Republican or Democratic members of Congress and their spouses.Subversive Capital will collect a 1% management fee, Unusual Whales will not be collecting any fees on the ETFs.According to Unusual Whale, which compiled public information, trading by Congress exploded in 2021, exceeding 2020’s trades by over five times. Most of them beat the market. The ETFs will base their trades on public disclosures by members of Congress.While the idea of profiting off of the same advantages members of Congress enjoy, the true goal of the NANC and CRUZ ETFs is to bring awareness of the issue of Congress stock trading.The House may vote on a stock trading ban next week, though only a framework of a potential bill has been released. Currently, the bill would ban members of Congress, their spouses, and their dependent children from trading on the stock market. Congress has only three voting days next week, putting the bill’s status in question. Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal, who supports a stock ban, has complained about not being informed about what is happening with the bill. “I can’t say I’m confident,” she said about the bill’s chances.There is also a similar bill in the Senate, though it is not likely to reach the floor until after November, if at all.Seventy-two Congressional lawmakers have been found in violation of the toothless Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge Act of 2012, which was ostensibly created to prevent Congress from trading on their insider knowledge by disclosing their investments in a timely manner. Violations typically result in a $200 fine.
https://sputniknews.com/20220924/trump-is-reportedly-in-legal-battle-to-block-testimony-on-bid-to-overturn-election-defeat-1101180836.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Ian DeMartino
Ian DeMartino
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/11/1100910723_113:0:2844:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_dc98b3f1b7427682b646ca06fa56a5d2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, congress, stock market, nancy pelosi, ted cruz
us, congress, stock market, nancy pelosi, ted cruz

These ETFs Will Allow You to Copy Trades Made By Lawmakers Like Pelosi and Cruz

00:55 GMT 25.09.2022
© AFP 2022 / WIN MCNAMEEU.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi arrives for her weekly news conference at the U.S. Capitol on September 14, 2022 in Washington, DC.
U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi arrives for her weekly news conference at the U.S. Capitol on September 14, 2022 in Washington, DC. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.09.2022
© AFP 2022 / WIN MCNAMEE
Subscribe
International
India
Ian DeMartino
All materials
Hundreds of millions of dollars are invested in the stock market by Congress each year. In December 2021, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi opposed a ban on the practice, calling it the “free-market.” Months later, after significant pressure, she greenlighted a plan to ban trading by members of Congress.
Members of Congress and their spouses trading stocks has come under scrutiny lately, with 70% of likely voters now supporting a ban on the practice. It is not hard to understand why, members of Congress have a plethora of insider information the rest of the market is not privy to, giving them an unfair advantage. In addition, it could affect their performance as an elected leader if they decide their stock portfolio is a higher priority for them than their constituents.
Since lawmakers have an unfair advantage in the market, could traders benefit from those advantages by emulating the trades lawmakers make? That is exactly what Unusual Whales is trying to do in partnership with Subversive Capital, by proposing two new exchange-traded funds (ETF) under the tickers NANC and CRUZ, named after Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Texas Senator Ted Cruz, respectively.
© AP Photo / Patrick SemanskySen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, attends a hearing to examine the nomination of Nicholas Burns to U.S. Ambassador to China during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021.
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, attends a hearing to examine the nomination of Nicholas Burns to U.S. Ambassador to China during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.09.2022
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, attends a hearing to examine the nomination of Nicholas Burns to U.S. Ambassador to China during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021.
© AP Photo / Patrick Semansky
If approved by the Security Exchange Commission, the ETFs could be available in November, after the midterm elections. The full names for the ETFs will be the Unusual Whales Subversive Democratic Trading ETF and the Unusual Whales Subversive Republican ETF. They would invest in stocks based on public disclosures of trades made by Republican or Democratic members of Congress and their spouses.
Subversive Capital will collect a 1% management fee, Unusual Whales will not be collecting any fees on the ETFs.
According to Unusual Whale, which compiled public information, trading by Congress exploded in 2021, exceeding 2020’s trades by over five times. Most of them beat the market. The ETFs will base their trades on public disclosures by members of Congress.
While the idea of profiting off of the same advantages members of Congress enjoy, the true goal of the NANC and CRUZ ETFs is to bring awareness of the issue of Congress stock trading.
“Unusual Whales hopes to push for changes in politics. We have been at the forefront of [a] political stock trading ban, and because of our efforts together with others, are the closest in history the US has ever come to a trading ban. One hopes this will increase public notice on the issue,” they wrote on their website.
The House may vote on a stock trading ban next week, though only a framework of a potential bill has been released. Currently, the bill would ban members of Congress, their spouses, and their dependent children from trading on the stock market. Congress has only three voting days next week, putting the bill’s status in question. Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal, who supports a stock ban, has complained about not being informed about what is happening with the bill. “I can’t say I’m confident,” she said about the bill’s chances.
Former President Donald Trump speaks at an America First Policy Institute agenda summit at the Marriott Marquis in Washington, July 26, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.09.2022
Americas
Trump is Reportedly in Legal Battle to Block Testimony on Bid to Overturn Election Defeat
Yesterday, 16:09 GMT
There is also a similar bill in the Senate, though it is not likely to reach the floor until after November, if at all.
Seventy-two Congressional lawmakers have been found in violation of the toothless Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge Act of 2012, which was ostensibly created to prevent Congress from trading on their insider knowledge by disclosing their investments in a timely manner. Violations typically result in a $200 fine.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала