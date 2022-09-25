https://sputniknews.com/20220925/russia-backs-indias-bid-to-become-permanent-member-of-united-nations-security-council-1101193952.html

Russia Backs India's Bid to Become Permanent Member of United Nations Security Council

India has consistently advocated reforms in the United Nations, with one of its key demands to be given a permanent seat in the organization's Security...

Russia has come out in support of India's bid to become one of the permanent members of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) - the all-powerful global body which is responsible for taking key decisions about maintaining peace and security in the world.At present, it comprises the United States, France, Russia, China, and Great Britain.During his speech at the UNGA, Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov called for wider representation of Asian, African, and Latin American countries in the Security Council, making particular mention of New Delhi and Brazil. Earlier, in a joint statement, India and 31 other nations urged the UN to expand both the permanent and non-permanent membership of the UNSC.Besides, New Delhi said that reforms in the UN were necessary to make it more effective and representative.At another meeting in which foreign ministers from India, Japan, Germany, and Brazil took part, reforms of the Security Council were discussed at length.The four nations together are known as the G4 and after the meeting they released a joint statement, saying that "today's conflicts around the globe and the interconnected global challenges have brought to the fore the urgency to carry out reforms in the Security Council as well as expand the membership of other decision-making groups so that they are more representative of the interests of the developing nations."At present, India is a non-permanent member of the UNSC. New Delhi's two-year term on the Council ends on 31 December this year.

