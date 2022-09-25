International
Russia and Nigeria Could Cooperate in Stabilizing Global Energy Supply, Says Nigerian Minister
Russia and Nigeria Could Cooperate in Stabilizing Global Energy Supply, Says Nigerian Minister
As Russia’s top diplomat Sergey Lavrov held several meetings with representatives of the African nations at the 77th UN General Assembly, some African... 25.09.2022, Sputnik International
Nigeria organized two sideline events on Friday during the UN High Level Week in New York, addressing the county’s commitment to reaching the UN’s sustainable development goals and the country’s participation in the Multidimensional Poverty Peer Network – a community focusing on measuring multidimensional poverty. The meetings were attended by several Nigerian top government officials.When asked by Sputnik about cooperation with Russia, Nigeria’s Minister of State for Petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva expressed optimism:In May this year, Sylva said that Russia was interested in financing an African gas mega-pipeline from Nigeria to Morocco – a 5,600-kilometer-long link, which could run along the West coast of Africa and would have the potential of delivering gas to Spain.Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who spent five days in New York taking part in the UN General Assembly and holding talks with foreign counterparts, did not have an official meeting with Nigerian diplomats in his schedule. Nevertheless, he seemed to have paid a lot of attention to African affairs in general, speaking with Ethiopian, Eritrean and South African colleagues, as well as with officials from Guinea-Bissau. According to Lavrov, the talks were productive:Russia’s top diplomat toured Africa this summer, paying visits to Ethiopia, Uganda, and the Republic of Congo, with Moscow paying more and more attention to cooperation with nations on the continent. It’s expected that bilateral and multilateral ties will be addressed at the 2nd Russia-Africa economic forum scheduled for the middle of 2023.
21:16 GMT 25.09.2022
