https://sputniknews.com/20220925/post-malone-taken-to-hospital-after-falling-on-stage-cancels-concert-in-boston-1101195779.html
Post Malone Taken to Hospital After Falling on Stage, Cancels Concert in Boston
Post Malone Taken to Hospital After Falling on Stage, Cancels Concert in Boston
Last week, American rapper Post Malone fell into an onstage opening during a concert in St Louis, briefly bringing a halt to the show. After receiving medical... 25.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-25T09:59+0000
2022-09-25T09:59+0000
2022-09-25T09:59+0000
viral
us
rapper
hospitalization
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106737/58/1067375868_0:318:3023:2018_1920x0_80_0_0_47afefd642b38424039903bd717e7e36.jpg
On Saturday, Post Malone said on Instagram that he had canceled his concert in Boston as he has been hospitalized.Malone’s hospitalization come after an incident during his tour in the US in support of his latest album, Twelve Carat Toothache.The incident occurred on 17 September. During the performance of the track Circles, the artist walked around the stage and fell through a hatch designed to transport musical instruments. Post Malone hit his chest and could not stand up by himself: he left the stage accompanied by medics.Returning 15 minutes later, the rapper performed the track Rockstar and Cooped Up and apologized to fans for suspending the concert. According to the audience of the show, during the performance the artist was in pain and held onto his ribs. After the end of the concert, Post Malone stayed behind to sign some autographs for fans.
https://sputniknews.com/20210114/post-malone-donates-10000-of-his-sold-out-croc-line-to-hospital-workers-1081770244.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106737/58/1067375868_0:35:3023:2302_1920x0_80_0_0_747f517cc65205004ecf51a76c89e728.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us, rapper, hospitalization
us, rapper, hospitalization
Post Malone Taken to Hospital After Falling on Stage, Cancels Concert in Boston
Last week, American rapper Post Malone fell into an onstage opening during a concert in St Louis, briefly bringing a halt to the show. After receiving medical care, he continued his performance.
On Saturday, Post Malone said on Instagram that he had canceled his concert in Boston as he has been hospitalized.
“I'm having a very difficult time breathing, and there’s a stabbing pain whenever I breathe or move,” Malone wrote.
Malone’s hospitalization come after an incident during his tour in the US in support of his latest album, Twelve Carat Toothache.
14 January 2021, 20:40 GMT
The incident occurred on 17 September. During the performance of the track Circles, the artist walked around the stage and fell through a hatch designed to transport musical instruments. Post Malone hit his chest and could not stand up by himself: he left the stage accompanied by medics.
Returning 15 minutes later, the rapper performed the track Rockstar and Cooped Up and apologized to fans for suspending the concert. According to the audience of the show, during the performance the artist was in pain and held onto his ribs. After the end of the concert, Post Malone
stayed behind to sign some autographs for fans.