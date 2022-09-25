https://sputniknews.com/20220925/post-malone-taken-to-hospital-after-falling-on-stage-cancels-concert-in-boston-1101195779.html

Post Malone Taken to Hospital After Falling on Stage, Cancels Concert in Boston

Post Malone Taken to Hospital After Falling on Stage, Cancels Concert in Boston

Last week, American rapper Post Malone fell into an onstage opening during a concert in St Louis, briefly bringing a halt to the show. After receiving medical... 25.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-25T09:59+0000

2022-09-25T09:59+0000

2022-09-25T09:59+0000

viral

us

rapper

hospitalization

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106737/58/1067375868_0:318:3023:2018_1920x0_80_0_0_47afefd642b38424039903bd717e7e36.jpg

On Saturday, Post Malone said on Instagram that he had canceled his concert in Boston as he has been hospitalized.Malone’s hospitalization come after an incident during his tour in the US in support of his latest album, Twelve Carat Toothache.The incident occurred on 17 September. During the performance of the track Circles, the artist walked around the stage and fell through a hatch designed to transport musical instruments. Post Malone hit his chest and could not stand up by himself: he left the stage accompanied by medics.Returning 15 minutes later, the rapper performed the track Rockstar and Cooped Up and apologized to fans for suspending the concert. According to the audience of the show, during the performance the artist was in pain and held onto his ribs. After the end of the concert, Post Malone stayed behind to sign some autographs for fans.

https://sputniknews.com/20210114/post-malone-donates-10000-of-his-sold-out-croc-line-to-hospital-workers-1081770244.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us, rapper, hospitalization