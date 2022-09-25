International
Data sharing - Sputnik International, 1920
Viral
Find the latest viral stories, photos and videos at Sputnik!
https://sputniknews.com/20220925/post-malone-taken-to-hospital-after-falling-on-stage-cancels-concert-in-boston-1101195779.html
Post Malone Taken to Hospital After Falling on Stage, Cancels Concert in Boston
Post Malone Taken to Hospital After Falling on Stage, Cancels Concert in Boston
Last week, American rapper Post Malone fell into an onstage opening during a concert in St Louis, briefly bringing a halt to the show. After receiving medical... 25.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-25T09:59+0000
2022-09-25T09:59+0000
viral
us
rapper
hospitalization
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106737/58/1067375868_0:318:3023:2018_1920x0_80_0_0_47afefd642b38424039903bd717e7e36.jpg
On Saturday, Post Malone said on Instagram that he had canceled his concert in Boston as he has been hospitalized.Malone’s hospitalization come after an incident during his tour in the US in support of his latest album, Twelve Carat Toothache.The incident occurred on 17 September. During the performance of the track Circles, the artist walked around the stage and fell through a hatch designed to transport musical instruments. Post Malone hit his chest and could not stand up by himself: he left the stage accompanied by medics.Returning 15 minutes later, the rapper performed the track Rockstar and Cooped Up and apologized to fans for suspending the concert. According to the audience of the show, during the performance the artist was in pain and held onto his ribs. After the end of the concert, Post Malone stayed behind to sign some autographs for fans.
https://sputniknews.com/20210114/post-malone-donates-10000-of-his-sold-out-croc-line-to-hospital-workers-1081770244.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106737/58/1067375868_0:35:3023:2302_1920x0_80_0_0_747f517cc65205004ecf51a76c89e728.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, rapper, hospitalization
us, rapper, hospitalization

Post Malone Taken to Hospital After Falling on Stage, Cancels Concert in Boston

09:59 GMT 25.09.2022
© AP Photo / Evan Agostini/InvisionPost Malone
Post Malone - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.09.2022
© AP Photo / Evan Agostini/Invision
Subscribe
International
India
Last week, American rapper Post Malone fell into an onstage opening during a concert in St Louis, briefly bringing a halt to the show. After receiving medical care, he continued his performance.
On Saturday, Post Malone said on Instagram that he had canceled his concert in Boston as he has been hospitalized.

“I'm having a very difficult time breathing, and there’s a stabbing pain whenever I breathe or move,” Malone wrote.

Malone’s hospitalization come after an incident during his tour in the US in support of his latest album, Twelve Carat Toothache.
Post Malone performs at Infinite Energy Center on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Atlanta - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.01.2021
World
Post Malone Donates 10,000 of His Sold Out Croc Line to Hospital Workers
14 January 2021, 20:40 GMT
The incident occurred on 17 September. During the performance of the track Circles, the artist walked around the stage and fell through a hatch designed to transport musical instruments. Post Malone hit his chest and could not stand up by himself: he left the stage accompanied by medics.
Returning 15 minutes later, the rapper performed the track Rockstar and Cooped Up and apologized to fans for suspending the concert. According to the audience of the show, during the performance the artist was in pain and held onto his ribs. After the end of the concert, Post Malone stayed behind to sign some autographs for fans.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала