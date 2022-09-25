International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20220925/police-clash-with-protests-outside-iranian-embassies-in-paris-london-1101215750.html
Police Clash With Protests Outside Iranian Embassies in Paris, London
Police Clash With Protests Outside Iranian Embassies in Paris, London
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Police had to step in on Sunday to break up violent protests outside Iranian embassies in London and Paris that came in response to the... 25.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-25T20:49+0000
2022-09-25T20:49+0000
world
uk
london metropolitan police
iran
protest
public protest
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103430/94/1034309472_0:219:4053:2499_1920x0_80_0_0_bb31a5263f2de0dd2e8845809d9553d4.jpg
The Metropolitan Police in London said that "a large number of protesters gathered at the location, with a substantial group intent on causing disorder."Five arrests were made, including for violent disorder, after British demonstrators tried to breach police lines and threw missiles at officers. Several officers were injured.French police fired tear gas to push back hundreds of demonstrators who rallied in central Paris in support of Iranians opposing mandatory hijab wear in the Islamic Republic.Public outrage was reported across Iran in the week that followed the death of Mahsa Amini. The 22-year-old was brought in by morality police on September 13 for wearing an "improper" hijab. She collapsed and fell into a coma shortly after her detention. Iran says she died of a heart attack.
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103430/94/1034309472_215:0:3838:2717_1920x0_80_0_0_33069470fb362d405ca813a7b455c351.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
uk, london metropolitan police, iran, protest, public protest
uk, london metropolitan police, iran, protest, public protest

Police Clash With Protests Outside Iranian Embassies in Paris, London

20:49 GMT 25.09.2022
© AFP 2022 / CARL COURTThe Iranian flag hangs outside the Iranian embassy in central London on February 20, 2014
The Iranian flag hangs outside the Iranian embassy in central London on February 20, 2014 - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.09.2022
© AFP 2022 / CARL COURT
Subscribe
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Police had to step in on Sunday to break up violent protests outside Iranian embassies in London and Paris that came in response to the in-custody death of a young woman in Tehran.
The Metropolitan Police in London said that "a large number of protesters gathered at the location, with a substantial group intent on causing disorder."
Five arrests were made, including for violent disorder, after British demonstrators tried to breach police lines and threw missiles at officers. Several officers were injured.
French police fired tear gas to push back hundreds of demonstrators who rallied in central Paris in support of Iranians opposing mandatory hijab wear in the Islamic Republic.
Public outrage was reported across Iran in the week that followed the death of Mahsa Amini. The 22-year-old was brought in by morality police on September 13 for wearing an "improper" hijab. She collapsed and fell into a coma shortly after her detention. Iran says she died of a heart attack.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала