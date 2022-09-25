https://sputniknews.com/20220925/nepalese-ambassador-proposes-to-create-national-currency-exchange-mechanism-with-russia-1101199896.html

Nepalese Ambassador Proposes to Create National Currency Exchange Mechanism With Russia

The ambassador stated that the mechanism could be in a form of barter based in national currencies. However this would presuppose cooperation between the central banks of Nepal and Russia, Tuladhar said.The diplomat noted that there are currently some issues with banking operations with Russia, which he hopes will soon be solved with proper banking services.Kathmandu hopes to become a full member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and expects progress will be made at 2023 summit, Milan Raj Tuladhar said.Nepal has been a dialogue partner country of the SCO since 2016, the diplomat said, adding that the authorities hope that progress on the membership will be made at the summit in India.Kathmandu is already preparing its membership application, Tuladhar said, without going into further details.The SCO is an international organization founded by China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Russia and Uzbekistan in 2001. In 2017, India and Pakistan were also admitted to the organization. The SCO observer countries include Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran and Mongolia, while the partner countries are Armenia, Azerbaijan, Cambodia, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Turkey. The SCO also launched the procedure for granting a dialogue partner status to Egypt, Qatar and Saudi Arabia in September 2021. In 2022, Iran signed a memorandum of obligations with the SCO, paving the way for the country to join the organization, and Belarus began the procedure of becoming a full member of the alliance.

