Michigan Man Pleads Guilty to Murdering and Eating Man Named Kevin Bacon

On Thursday, Mark Latunski, 53, admitted to stabbing and eating part of a man he met on a dating app three years ago in December of 2019. The 25-year-old...

Latunski now faces life in prison after he pleaded guilty to open murder and mutilation of a man who was his Grindr date—a dating app for the gay, bi, trans, and queer communities, according to their website.Police spoke to Bacon’s roommate when his family reported him missing. This led them to Latunski’s home.Bacon, 25, a hairstylist and psychology major according to his father, met Latunski on Grindr before unsuspectingly arriving at the 53-year-old’s home on West Tyrrell Road in Bennington Township. Police found Bacon’s body on December 28, 2019, hanging from his ankles.Latunski had reportedly stabbed Bacon, cut his throat and eaten parts of him. Police report that the Michigan man cut off the University of Michigan-Flint student’s testicles and ate them after he was murdered. Authorities believe Bacon was killed sometime on the evening of December 24, or early December 25.Bacon’s father, Karl Bacon, says their family has not been able to celebrate a Christmas day since the murder of their son three years ago.“I’m just glad we’re seeing the end of it,” Bacon said, adding that he is relieved that he and his family won’t have to sit through a trial. “Maybe it’ll close this chapter in our lives. I don’t know yet, we’re still trying to figure that out.”Latunski will remain at the Center for Forensic Psychiatry in Saline until his next court appearance which is scheduled for October 18. The trial will determine if Latunski’s crimes are first-degree murder, second-degree murder, or manslaughter.Latunski’s attorneys had hoped to use an insanity defense for their client, which would have meant Latunski would have been in a state of mind in which he did not know what he was doing. Latunski chose to plead guilty, going against the advice of his attorneys.If Latunski had approved of an insanity defense then he would have to go to a forensics center for a minimum of 60 days for evaluation. When asked why he did not want his mental diagnoses discussed in court, Latunski said it was “not relevant.”“It’s what I wanted. I wanted him to serve life,” said the victim's father. “I’m still trying to figure things out. It’s been long and hard.”Police also spoke to two other men who were also Grindr dates of Latunski and reportedly fled his home in fall of 2019, including a 28-year-old from Lansing and a middle-aged man from New York.

