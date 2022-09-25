https://sputniknews.com/20220925/liz-truss-accused-of-squandering-public-money-at-norwich-fc-shop--on-haircuts-while-foreign-sec-1101200531.html

Liz Truss Accused of Squandering Public Money at Norwich FC Shop & On Haircuts While Foreign Sec

Labour MP and Shadow Attorney General Emily Thornberry made the allegations against Liz Truss, which date back to her time in office as Foreign Secretary, in... 25.09.2022, Sputnik International

Liz Truss has been accused of spending sizeable sums of public money at the Norwich FC shop and on haircuts by Labour MP Emily Thornberry.The Shadow Attorney General claims that when running the Foreign Office, Truss, a Norwich City fan, “spent more than £1,800 of public funds” on purchases at the club shop. Thornberry also questioned “£4,333.30 spent on two trips to the hairdresser,” in an open letter addressed to the Foreign Office department and published on Twitter.According to the claims made by the Labour MP, there are several items and categories of spending that “seem unusual in the context of FCDO (Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office).”The allegation cites two payments made to the Norwich City club shop, £1,318 on 21 October and £523.50 on 21 March, when Truss was Foreign Secretary.In response, an FCDO spokesperson was cited as saying:After the allegations were posted on Twitter, some users wondered how Liz Truss managed to get any work done while at the Foreign Office, besides shopping.

