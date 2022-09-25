Indian FM Jaishankar Opens Up on Russia-Ukraine Conflict, Condemns Terrorism Supporters

https://sputniknews.com/20220925/foreign-minister-jaishankar-opens-up-on-russia-ukraine-conflict-condemns-terrorism-supporters-1101196891.html
09:54 GMT 25.09.2022 (Updated: 10:11 GMT 25.09.2022)
Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar has never been backward in expressing where the country stands on a variety of national and international topics. Most recently, on Saturday, the diplomat shared his views on New Delhi's concerns about cross-border terrorism and the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
India on Saturday took a swipe at countries that have supported proclaimed terrorists and helped them avoid being listed as global terrorists by the Sanctions Committee of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).
"Having borne the brunt of cross-border terrorism for decades, India firmly advocates a zero-tolerance approach. In our view, there is no justification for any act of terrorism, regardless of motivation. And no rhetoric, however sanctimonious, can ever cover up blood stains," Indian foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar
said in his address to the UN General Assembly.
Jaishankar further added that the countries defending such terrorists were not doing any good to their reputation and were also harming their own interests.
"The United Nations responds to terrorism by sanctioning its perpetrators. Those who politicize the UNSC 1267 Sanctions regime, sometimes even to the extent of defending proclaimed terrorists, do so at their own peril. Believe me, they advance neither their own interests nor indeed their reputation," he stated.
Jaishankar's strong words were perceived by some as being directed towards Pakistan and China, considering the communist country has bailed out the Islamic nation a number of times whenever India, the US, France, and its other allies, have attempted to put Pakistan-based terrorists under UN sanctions.
Earlier this month, China
blocked a joint proposal by the US and India to designate Sajid Mir, a terrorist belonging to Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Tayyiba, as a global terrorist at the United Nations.
Mir is wanted in India for his alleged role in the Mumbai terrorist attacks on 26 November 2008 that killed 175, including 26 foreign nationals.
Turning his attention to the continuing Moscow-Kiev
conflict which is now moving into its eighth month, Jaishankar urged both countries to take the diplomatic route to resolve their differences.
"We are often asked whose side we are on. And our answer, each time, is straight and honest: India is on the side of peace and will remain firmly there," Jaishankar asserted.
The Indian minister reiterated that the military confrontation between Russia and Ukraine was having a deep impact on millions, especially the poor around the world because the cost of living has escalated since then.
According to Jaishankar, it was the collective responsibility of the world's powers to bring an early resolution to the conflict in Ukraine.
"We are on the side of those struggling to make ends meet, even as they stare at escalating costs of food, fuel, and fertilizers. It is therefore in our collective interest to work constructively, both within the United Nations and outside, in finding an early resolution to this conflict," he concluded.