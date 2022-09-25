https://sputniknews.com/20220925/first-post-pandemic-comic-con-festival-takes-place-in-africa--1101196811.html

First Post-Pandemic Comic-Con Festival Takes Place in Africa

From 22 to 25 September, South Africa has been thronged with thousands of enthusiasts dressed up in superhero costumes and bizarre masks

After a two-year COVID-19 break, Comic-Con Africa, the continent's largest pop culture, fantasy and gaming festival, returns with renewed vigor.Costume players (Cosplayers) dressed as characters from their favorite movies, comic books and video games have gathered at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa, where the FIFA 2010 World Cup final took place."My character Neytiri is an African woman who's very powerful and fighting for her village, for her tribe," AFP quoted cosplayer Thifhuriwi Nephawe - dressed as princess Neytiri from sci-fi film 'Avatar'.Visitors are encouraged to enjoy cosplay competitions, costume shows, 'Stranger Things' escape rooms, celebrity panel discussions, seminars, workshops and autograph sessions. This year's festival hosted a lot of celebrities including award-winning 'Stranger Things' and 'Twilight' actor, Jamie Campbell Bower.Along with world premieres of films, series and computer games, popular comics, anime and manga are also on show at the festival.Participating artists draw sketches of visitors posing with their best-loved comic characters and those who want to take a piece of the magical world with them, can buy exclusive and unique goods from their favorite fantasy universes at a huge shopping area. Comic-Con Festival, held annually in different countries since 1969, first hit the African continent in 2018.

