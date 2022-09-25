Fire Breaks Out Near Paris Orly Airport - VIDEO, PHOTO
11:41 GMT 25.09.2022 (Updated: 12:09 GMT 25.09.2022)
A massive fire broke in Paris, France, near Orly Airport. A large cloud of smoke is visible for kilometers around.
Various media reports suggest that a warehouse or a marketplace caught fire near Orly Airport in Paris.
Videos of the incident have gone viral on social media.
According to the airport Twitter account, there is no impact on air traffic on arrival and departure from the airport. Paris' firefighters are urging the public to be careful and avoid the area.
According to some reports, the fire broke out at Rungi market complex, just outside the airport perimeter.
French policemen and firefighters secure the area.
Incendie a Paris depuis Orly dinguerie😵 pic.twitter.com/2sVAm2Uwrg— Anto🥷🏻 (@AntoPSG) September 25, 2022
Photos of massive fire in Paris, France, near Orly Airport.— Moshe Schwartz (@YWNReporter) September 25, 2022
📷 via @durocgirl @Loggy__ pic.twitter.com/2kBr6ztzTa
According to preliminary reports, no casualties have been reported so far.
Orly Airport is located 14 kilometers south of Paris.