'Didn't Spend a Dime or Day' in Texas: O'Rourke Slams Biden for Hispanic Voters’ Swing to GOP

According to Beto O'Rourke, the Democratic nominee for governor in the November midterms, his party got a 'wakeup call' in the 2020 presidential election in... 25.09.2022

With less than two months until the November 8, 2022 midterm elections, Beto O’Rourke, the Democratic nominee for governor, blamed Joe Biden for more Texas Latinos voting Republican.O'Rourke, who is trailing his Republican rival, incumbent Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, in the gubernatorial race, warned the Democrats of the fallout from disregarding this particular demographic"You got to be locking eyeballs with the people that you want to fight for and serve and whose votes that you want to win," he stated.O’Rourke said Republicans “showed up with a very strong, compelling economic message” at the time, with former President Donald Trump offering a “false choice” during the COVID-19 pandemic.“What did we have on our side? Nothing,” said O'Rourke, who on March 14, 2019, announced his candidacy in the 2020 United States presidential election but later suspended his campaign and endorsed Joe Biden.Gov. Greg Abbott, running for reelection, leads his Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke by 5 percentage points, according to a poll from the Texas Politics Project at the University of Texas at Austin.Abbott received 45% of support among registered voters, while 40% supported O’Rourke and 4% supported third-party candidates, the survey revealed.Abbott is seeking a third term against the former El Paso congressman, O’Rourke.The poll showed voters prioritized the border crisis, with “Immigration/border security” leading the list of issues, with 26% choosing it. It was followed by the state economy (13%), abortion (12%) and gun violence (11%).Republicans have lambasted the Democratic 46th POTUS for his administration’s “open border policies” which resulted in an unprecedented crisis at the US-Mexico border. Texas Governor Greg Abbott has been one of the most outspoken, and together with fellow Republican, Gov. Doug Ducey of Arizona, they have been sending busloads of migrants to places like New York, Chicago, and Washington, DC to urge the Biden administration to “do its job & secure the border.”‘Winning Races’Joe Biden, who won in 2020 against Trump, had struggled to gain traction with Hispanic and Latino voters in the Rio Grande Valley and rural areas of Texas. Donald Trump had carried 38% of the Latino vote, which, according to Pew research data, is a 13 percentage point increase over the level of support the GOP received from that demographic in the 2018 midterm elections.Since the 2020 elections, there appears to have emerged a trend, with Mayra Flores, the first Mexican-born congresswoman to serve in the House, flipping a historically Democratic House seat to GOP during a special election in June for Texas' 34th Congressional District.Republican Latina women, Cassy Garcia in the 28th Congressional District and Monica De La Cruz in the 15th Congressional District, are also currently running in the upcoming midterm elections.All 435 seats in the House of Representatives are on the ballot, as well as 35 Senate seats, are up for grabs. Democrats currently have narrow majorities in both chambers of Congress. Thirty-nine state and territorial gubernatorial and numerous other state and local elections will also be contested. Weighing in on the perceived trend among Hispanic voters, Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, told Fox News Digital:

