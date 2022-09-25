https://sputniknews.com/20220925/death-toll-from-shipwreck-off-syrian-coast-increased-to-94---health-service-1101192979.html

Death Toll From Shipwreck Off Syrian Coast Increased to 94 - Health Service

Death Toll From Shipwreck Off Syrian Coast Increased to 94 - Health Service

CAIRO (Sputnik) - The death toll from the crash of a ship with migrants off the coast of the Syrian province of Tartus has risen to 94, the director of a local... 25.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-25T02:23+0000

2022-09-25T02:23+0000

2022-09-25T02:23+0000

world

migrants

syria

ship wreckage

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/15/1097662415_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_51fa63e921e2d2c1e8acaf7df980ffbb.jpg

Earlier in the day, the Syrian health ministry said that 88 people died and 14 people are still in hospital, including two in serious condition, due to shipwreck.According to Syrian media, the ship left Lebanon to reach Cyprus earlier this week, with Syrian, Lebanese, and Palestinian nationals on board, as well as people with unknown citizenship. One survivor said the total number of passengers was around 150, according to media reports.The rescue operation started on Thursday. The head of the Syrian seaports administration, Samir Kubrusli, told Sham FM that the Lebanese authorities did not warn Damascus about the missing boat with migrants and contacted Syrian authorities only after the incident.The Lebanese army said that it arrested a suspect who organized the transportation of migrants on this ship, and he admitted his guilt.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

migrants, syria, ship wreckage