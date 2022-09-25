International
LIVE: Moldovan Opposition Rally Against Kishinev Government
At Least 15 Dead, Over 10 Injured in Bomb Blast at Recruitment Office in Somalia, Reports Say
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least 15 people died and over 10 were injured when a suicide bomber detonated explosives outside a military recruitment office in... 25.09.2022
According to the sources, the suicide bomber joined the line alongside other young people who came to the military recruitment office. The bodies of 15 people were found at the scene of the blast, with more than 10 others sustaining injuries.Al-Shabaab* radical Islamist group has claimed responsibility for the attack. According to the Somali Guardian news website, the terrorists said the suicide bombing killed 32 recruits, another 40 were injured.This is the seventh terrorist attack in Somalia over the past 24 hours, the military said.Al-Shabaab, which is affiliated with al-Qaeda* terrorist group, has been waging an armed struggle against the government of Somalia and is still controlling large areas in the southern and central parts of the country. In May, the United States decided to renew strikes against the group's positions in order to combat the growing threat that al-Shabaab poses to US partner forces.*Al-Shabaab and Al-Qaeda are terrorist organizations banned in Russia.
At Least 15 Dead, Over 10 Injured in Bomb Blast at Recruitment Office in Somalia, Reports Say

12:55 GMT 25.09.2022
© AFP 2022 / HASSAN ALI ELMISecurity officers patrol near the destroyed Hayat Hotel after a deadly 30-hour siege by Al-Shabaab jihadists in Mogadishu on August 21, 2022.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least 15 people died and over 10 were injured when a suicide bomber detonated explosives outside a military recruitment office in Somalia's capital of Mogadishu, Goobjoog News portal reported on Sunday, citing sources.
According to the sources, the suicide bomber joined the line alongside other young people who came to the military recruitment office. The bodies of 15 people were found at the scene of the blast, with more than 10 others sustaining injuries.
Al-Shabaab* radical Islamist group has claimed responsibility for the attack. According to the Somali Guardian news website, the terrorists said the suicide bombing killed 32 recruits, another 40 were injured.
This is the seventh terrorist attack in Somalia over the past 24 hours, the military said.
Al-Shabaab, which is affiliated with al-Qaeda* terrorist group, has been waging an armed struggle against the government of Somalia and is still controlling large areas in the southern and central parts of the country. In May, the United States decided to renew strikes against the group's positions in order to combat the growing threat that al-Shabaab poses to US partner forces.
*Al-Shabaab and Al-Qaeda are terrorist organizations banned in Russia.
