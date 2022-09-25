https://sputniknews.com/20220925/at-least-15-dead-over-10-injured-in-bomb-blast-at-recruitment-office-in-somalia-reports-say-1101208125.html
At Least 15 Dead, Over 10 Injured in Bomb Blast at Recruitment Office in Somalia, Reports Say
At Least 15 Dead, Over 10 Injured in Bomb Blast at Recruitment Office in Somalia, Reports Say
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least 15 people died and over 10 were injured when a suicide bomber detonated explosives outside a military recruitment office in... 25.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-25T12:55+0000
2022-09-25T12:55+0000
2022-09-25T12:55+0000
africa
somalia
blast
mogadishu
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/19/1101208271_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_6cd9386f41f6853ca2a84a678a47aaa7.jpg
According to the sources, the suicide bomber joined the line alongside other young people who came to the military recruitment office. The bodies of 15 people were found at the scene of the blast, with more than 10 others sustaining injuries.Al-Shabaab* radical Islamist group has claimed responsibility for the attack. According to the Somali Guardian news website, the terrorists said the suicide bombing killed 32 recruits, another 40 were injured.This is the seventh terrorist attack in Somalia over the past 24 hours, the military said.Al-Shabaab, which is affiliated with al-Qaeda* terrorist group, has been waging an armed struggle against the government of Somalia and is still controlling large areas in the southern and central parts of the country. In May, the United States decided to renew strikes against the group's positions in order to combat the growing threat that al-Shabaab poses to US partner forces.*Al-Shabaab and Al-Qaeda are terrorist organizations banned in Russia.
https://sputniknews.com/20220901/nine-people-injured-by-mortar-attack-in-mogadishu-reports-say-1100272429.html
somalia
mogadishu
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/19/1101208271_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a88538b0acf6b65be9db86136781f303.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
somalia, blast, mogadishu
somalia, blast, mogadishu
At Least 15 Dead, Over 10 Injured in Bomb Blast at Recruitment Office in Somalia, Reports Say
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least 15 people died and over 10 were injured when a suicide bomber detonated explosives outside a military recruitment office in Somalia's capital of Mogadishu, Goobjoog News portal reported on Sunday, citing sources.
According to the sources, the suicide bomber joined the line alongside other young people who came to the military recruitment office. The bodies of 15 people were found at the scene of the blast, with more than 10 others sustaining injuries.
Al-Shabaab* radical Islamist group has claimed responsibility for the attack. According to the Somali Guardian news website, the terrorists said the suicide bombing killed 32 recruits, another 40 were injured.
This is the seventh terrorist attack in Somalia over the past 24 hours, the military said.
Al-Shabaab, which is affiliated with al-Qaeda* terrorist group, has been waging an armed struggle against the government of Somalia and is still controlling large areas in the southern and central parts of the country. In May, the United States decided to renew strikes against the group's positions in order to combat the growing threat that al-Shabaab poses to US partner forces.
*Al-Shabaab and Al-Qaeda are terrorist organizations banned in Russia.