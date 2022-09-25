African Air Traffic Controllers Vow to 'Reactivate' Strike if Demands Go Unfulfilled
On Friday, more than 700 air traffic controllers in African countries went on a strike organized by the Union of Air Traffic Controllers' Unions of Asecna (USYCAA), aimed at improving pay, training and career advancement.
On Saturday staff of the Agency for Aerial Navigation Safety in Africa and Madagascar (ASECNA), an organization that manages air traffic over 17 African countries and France, agreed to end their 48-hour strike in return for assurances that their demands for improved working conditions would be met.
People wait by their luggage outside the Felix Houphouet Boigny International airport in Abidjan on September 24, 2022, after a strike by air traffic controllers, that started Friday, paralysed serval West African airports with all commercial flights cancelled. (Photo by Issouf SANOGO / AFP)
The USYCAA, responsible for the strike in a number of African countries, said it reserves the right to "reactivate" the action in 10 days if the promises to improve working conditions aren't honored.
“All traffic services will be provided in all air spaces and airports managed by ASECNA from Saturday, 24 September 2022 at 12:00 GMT,” the USYCAA statement read, according to Reuters.
Because of the strike, flights in and out of West and Central Africa were halted although the USYCAA, which was responsible for the strike, said that a skeleton service was “provided for military and humanitarian flights".
It was not the first time ASECNA staff have gone on strike. The one scheduled for 25 to 27 August was suspended as negotiations over working conditions with management began.