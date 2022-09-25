https://sputniknews.com/20220925/african-air-traffic-controllers-vow-to-reactivate-strike-if-demands-go-unfulfilled-1101203704.html

African Air Traffic Controllers Vow to 'Reactivate' Strike if Demands Go Unfulfilled

On Friday, more than 700 air traffic controllers in African countries went on a strike organized by the Union of Air Traffic Controllers' Unions of Asecna... 25.09.2022, Sputnik International

On Saturday staff of the Agency for Aerial Navigation Safety in Africa and Madagascar (ASECNA), an organization that manages air traffic over 17 African countries and France, agreed to end their 48-hour strike in return for assurances that their demands for improved working conditions would be met. The USYCAA, responsible for the strike in a number of African countries, said it reserves the right to "reactivate" the action in 10 days if the promises to improve working conditions aren't honored.On Friday, more than 700 air traffic controllers in various African countries joined a strike, organized by the USYCAA, aimed at improving pay and conditions, including training and career advancement.Because of the strike, flights in and out of West and Central Africa were halted although the USYCAA, which was responsible for the strike, said that a skeleton service was “provided for military and humanitarian flights".It was not the first time ASECNA staff have gone on strike. The one scheduled for 25 to 27 August was suspended as negotiations over working conditions with management began.

