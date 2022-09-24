https://sputniknews.com/20220924/why-mainstream-media-ignored-news-about-us-disinformation-campaigns-1101154883.html

Why Mainstream Media Ignored News About US Disinformation Campaigns

Rest In Power Troy Davis, Philippines Marks 50 Years Since Declaration of Martial Law, Sports Continue To Reflect Geopolitics

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Kalonji Jama Changa, author, filmmaker, community organizer, co-host of the Renegade Culture podcast, co-founder of Black Power Media and Founder of the FTP movement to discuss the anniversary of the execution of Troy Davis by the state of Georgia and the substantial evidence which casts doubt on the conviction of Davis for the murder of an off duty police officer, how racist police and the racist judicial system railroaded Davis and caused great harm to his family and community, and what lessons organizers can learn from the case of Troy Davis and other cases like it.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Adrian Bonifacio, national chairperson of Anakbayan to discuss the 50th anniversary of the imposition of martial law in the Philippines by former President Ferdinand Marcos Sr. which featured political repression and theft from the Filipino people, how the legacy of martial law continues to be felt both in neoliberal policy and in the ideology and policies former President Rodrigo Duterte, how current President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is continuing the neoliberal legacy of his father by promising the labor of Filipino people to corporations for exploitation, and how Filipino people are organizing against neoliberalism and for justice for the victims of the Marcos regime.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Nate Wallace, co-host of Red Spin Sports to discuss how sports are continuing to intersect with global geopolitics as Czechia threatens to ban Russian NHL players from games scheduled to take be played in Prague, efforts to free Brittany Griner and where they stand so far, the suspension of Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka for the upcoming NBA season in response to Udoka allegedly having an intimate relationship with a team staff member, and the recognition of the minor league baseball players’ unionization by Major League Baseball.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ted Rall, award-winning editorial cartoonist and columnist, and author of the graphic novel, "The Stringer," to discuss the Pentagon’s review of US disinformation campaigns on social media and why it may have been neglected by the mainstream media, the lawsuit filed by New York Attorney General Letitia James accusing Donald Trump and three of his children of business fraud, why Democrats’ appeals to so-called “sensible Republicans” to stop Donald Trump fall on deaf ears, and why only a mass movement can confront the threat of "fascism".We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

