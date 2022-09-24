https://sputniknews.com/20220924/weekly-news-wrap-up-europes-energy-contraction-russia-partial-mobilization-1101157673.html

Weekly News Wrap-up; Europe's Energy Contraction; Russia Partial Mobilization

The Ukraine crisis has escalated and many international observers are concerned that a clash of superpowers could result in a nuclear catastrophe. 24.09.2022, Sputnik International

Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. Israel is trying to sabotage the Iran nuclear deal. Also, Canada extends its military mission in Iraq and Saudi money is flowing into US political parties.Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor in Economics and Politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss the economy. The House GOP is setting an agenda of austerity that includes medicare and social security cuts. Also, the Federal Reserve is making moves that guarantee the US will fall deeper into recession.James Early, former Assistant Secretary for Education and Public Service at the Smithsonian Institution and board member for the Institute for Policy Studies, joins us to discuss the threat of nuclear war. The Ukraine crisis has escalated, and many international security analysts are warning that a nuclear apocalypse could result from a clash of world powers.Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, and Jim Kavanagh, writer at thepolemicist.net and CounterPunch, and author of "Let Roe Go: Winning Abortion Rights," join us to discuss this week's important news stories. President Biden is facing cries of hypocrisy after arguing that nations can not take other nations by force as the US illegally occupies Syria and Iraq by force of arms. Also, we discuss Julian Assange and the EU economic crisis.Margaret Kimberley, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents, and Dr. Colin Campbell, DC senior news correspondent, join us to discuss this week's stories. Senator Bernie Sanders is blasting GOP Senators for opposing a resolution against a military coup in Brazil. Also, Russia and China vow to fight together to oppose NATO expansion, and the US State Dept. will stop publishing military expenditures.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

