Voting Kicks Off for Referendums in Donbass

On this episode of Fault Lines hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan welcome Friday with a packed show discussing all the important headlines from Iranian... 24.09.2022, Sputnik International

Voting kicks off for referendums in eastern Ukraine On this episode of Fault Lines hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan welcome Friday with a packed show discussing all the important headlines from Iranian protests to the referendum voting in Eastern Ukraine.

Mohammad Marandi - Professor of English Literature and Orientalism, University of TehranMark Sleboda - International Relations and Security AnalystGerald Celente - Publisher of the Trends Journal/Business ConsultantIn the first hour, our hosts were joined by Professor Mohammad Marandi to discuss the case of the Iranian woman who was allegedly killed by Iranian morality police for wearing her hijab wrong and the protests that have evolved from it.In the second hour, Manila and Jamarl were joined by Mark Sleboda to walk us through the referendums in Donbass and follow all the breaking news on the ground.In the third hour, Fault Lines spoke with Gerald Celente to talk about the economy, inflation, and what Americans should expect as we head into winter.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

