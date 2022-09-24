https://sputniknews.com/20220924/voting-kicks-off-for-referendums-in-donbass-1101158536.html
Voting Kicks Off for Referendums in Donbass
Voting Kicks Off for Referendums in Donbass
On this episode of Fault Lines hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan welcome Friday with a packed show discussing all the important headlines from Iranian... 24.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-24T08:01+0000
2022-09-24T08:01+0000
2022-09-24T08:01+0000
fault lines
radio
us
iran
ukraine
inflation
referendum
radio sputnik
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/17/1101158111_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_06774f2fa0b6c668383330a6e3c8dd98.png
Voting kicks off for referendums in eastern Ukraine
On this episode of Fault Lines hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan welcome Friday with a packed show discussing all the important headlines from Iranian protests to the referendum voting in Eastern Ukraine.
Mohammad Marandi - Professor of English Literature and Orientalism, University of TehranMark Sleboda - International Relations and Security AnalystGerald Celente - Publisher of the Trends Journal/Business ConsultantIn the first hour, our hosts were joined by Professor Mohammad Marandi to discuss the case of the Iranian woman who was allegedly killed by Iranian morality police for wearing her hijab wrong and the protests that have evolved from it.In the second hour, Manila and Jamarl were joined by Mark Sleboda to walk us through the referendums in Donbass and follow all the breaking news on the ground.In the third hour, Fault Lines spoke with Gerald Celente to talk about the economy, inflation, and what Americans should expect as we head into winter.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/17/1101158111_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ffd9a4129898a10857bcb533f4b43f84.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
radio, us, iran, ukraine, inflation, аудио, referendum, radio sputnik
radio, us, iran, ukraine, inflation, аудио, referendum, radio sputnik
Voting Kicks Off for Referendums in Donbass
On this episode of Fault Lines hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan welcome Friday with a packed show discussing all the important headlines from Iranian protests to the referendum voting in Donbass.
Mohammad Marandi - Professor of English Literature and Orientalism, University of Tehran
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst
Gerald Celente - Publisher of the Trends Journal/Business Consultant
In the first hour, our hosts were joined by Professor Mohammad Marandi to discuss the case of the Iranian woman who was allegedly killed by Iranian morality police for wearing her hijab wrong and the protests that have evolved from it.
In the second hour, Manila and Jamarl were joined by Mark Sleboda to walk us through the referendums in Donbass and follow all the breaking news on the ground.
In the third hour, Fault Lines spoke with Gerald Celente to talk about the economy, inflation, and what Americans should expect as we head into winter.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik