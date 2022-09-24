https://sputniknews.com/20220924/unga-77-lavrov-exposes-the-wests-role-in-inciting-ukrainian-conflict-defends-moscows-actions-1101191646.html

UNGA 77: Lavrov Exposes the West’s Role in Inciting Ukrainian Conflict, Defends Moscow’s Actions

Russian Foreign Minister, who spent five days in New York City taking part in the UN General Assembly, delivered a speech on Saturday and shared results of his... 24.09.2022, Sputnik International

While some leaders – most of them Western politicians, who took the stage at the UN General Assembly during the last week focused on criticizing Russia for its special military operation in Ukraine, the situation on Saturday looked different: Chinese, Indian, Vietnamese, Thai and other leaders whose who took the stage on Saturday did not use the same damning rhetoric in regards to Moscow’s actions in Ukraine as Dutch, Belgian or the US leadership.Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi focused on his country’s achievements in the areas of the economy, human rights protection and multilateralism.Unlike the US leader Joe Biden, the President of the European Council Charles Michel or Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte who have all mentioned in their speeches the so-called “rules-based international order”, China’s top diplomat Wang Yi said that his nation would rather adhere to international law:Beijing’s position on the issue looks similar to what Russian leadership has been talking about for years. Moscow’s top diplomat Sergey Lavrov, who also delivered a speech at the UN General Assembly on Saturday, has once again underlined Russia’s position in a multipolar world order, calling for a democratic and just world, without hegemony, Neo-Nazism and Neo-colonialism, and slamming the “rules-based” world order concept.Sergey Lavrov has also focused on the root causes of the conflict in Ukraine, putting the blame for inciting the violence on the US and its western allies, whom he holds responsible for igniting a coup d’etat against President Yanukovich in Kiev in 2014:The topic of Ukraine dominated Sergey Lavrov’s news conference which was also held at the UN Headquarters on Saturday. When asked by an American journalist about the possibility of settling the conflict, the Russian diplomat said that Moscow has already tried taking part in direct talks with Kiev in the Spring of 2022, but the outcome was sabotaged by the US and the EU:While talking about his bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, Sergey Lavrov said that while Moscow has been prepared for all sorts of contacts at the event, many leaders were seemingly afraid of establishing such contacts, or worse - were prohibited by the EU officials to talk to the head of the Russian diplomacy:Russian, Indian, South African, Chinese, and Brazilian diplomats have had numerous meetings with Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the main UN event, including BRICS talks, which seemed like a powerful club of like-minded politicians with BRICS nations representing about 40% of the world’s population. Their position on the Ukrainian issue was reflected in a declaration, which calls for peaceful talks between Russia and Ukraine. Among others who chose to openly communicate with Russia’s top diplomat were the representatives of Cuba, Venezuela, Serbia, Hungary, Bahrain, Mexico, the UAE and other nations.On Saturday, Sergey Lavrov concluded his visit to the 77th session of the UN General Assembly.

