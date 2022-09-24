International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputniknews.com/20220924/ukrainian-hackers-attacking-russias-payment-system-mir---reports-1101158994.html
Ukrainian Hackers Attacking Russia's Payment System Mir - Reports
Ukrainian Hackers Attacking Russia's Payment System Mir - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukrainian hackers have launched a major attack on Russian payment system Mir and its operator, National Payment Card System (NSPK), Russian... 24.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-24T02:14+0000
2022-09-24T02:14+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
hackers
ukraine
mir payment system
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107920/50/1079205059_134:0:1786:929_1920x0_80_0_0_477bb3f320e2d883f8e0db4c5c2e9b00.jpg
Earlier on Friday, NSPK Information Security Head Artem Gutnik said that the number of cyberattacks on the NSPK has increased not two or three times but much more since February. He noted that hackers operate relentlessly, adding that Russia's banking industry is reliable and that the information security in Russia is probably one of the best in the world.According to the report, Ukrainian hackers launched DDoS attacks on the system amid the news that some countries friendly to Russia could refuse to work with the Mir payment system.Cybersecurity sources confirmed to Kommersant the attack, while the Bank of Russia and the NSPK refused to comment on the matter.The media cited the sources as saying that hackers generate traffic using browsers or primitive DDoS tools to cause disruptions in payment processing and terminals' operation.On September 15, the US Treasury said that sanctions would be applied against financial institutions supporting the Mir payment network outside Russia.On Monday, Turkish banks Ishbank and Denizbank confirmed to Sputnik that they had stopped servicing the Mir bank cards over US and UK sanctions against Russia.On Friday, Uzbek national banking service Uzcard suspended the processing of the Russian payment system Mir’s cards, citing technical issues, after the United States threatened secondary sanctions. At the same time, co-branded Mir cards continue to operate in standard mode on the territory of Uzbekistan, the service specified.
https://sputniknews.com/20220923/turkey-refutes-accusations-over-work-of-mir-payment-system-in-country-1101154194.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107920/50/1079205059_340:0:1579:929_1920x0_80_0_0_0772292065dfbbaf8cb61a942ecdca55.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
hackers, ukraine, mir payment system
hackers, ukraine, mir payment system

Ukrainian Hackers Attacking Russia's Payment System Mir - Reports

02:14 GMT 24.09.2022
CC0 / kalhh / Hackers
Hackers - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.09.2022
CC0 / kalhh /
Subscribe
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukrainian hackers have launched a major attack on Russian payment system Mir and its operator, National Payment Card System (NSPK), Russian newspaper Kommersant reported on Friday, citing cybersecurity sources.
Earlier on Friday, NSPK Information Security Head Artem Gutnik said that the number of cyberattacks on the NSPK has increased not two or three times but much more since February. He noted that hackers operate relentlessly, adding that Russia's banking industry is reliable and that the information security in Russia is probably one of the best in the world.
According to the report, Ukrainian hackers launched DDoS attacks on the system amid the news that some countries friendly to Russia could refuse to work with the Mir payment system.
Cybersecurity sources confirmed to Kommersant the attack, while the Bank of Russia and the NSPK refused to comment on the matter.
The girl pays with a card of the Russian national payment system Mir - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.09.2022
World
Turkey Refutes Accusations Over Work of Mir Payment System in Country
Yesterday, 20:12 GMT
The media cited the sources as saying that hackers generate traffic using browsers or primitive DDoS tools to cause disruptions in payment processing and terminals' operation.
On September 15, the US Treasury said that sanctions would be applied against financial institutions supporting the Mir payment network outside Russia.
On Monday, Turkish banks Ishbank and Denizbank confirmed to Sputnik that they had stopped servicing the Mir bank cards over US and UK sanctions against Russia.
On Friday, Uzbek national banking service Uzcard suspended the processing of the Russian payment system Mir’s cards, citing technical issues, after the United States threatened secondary sanctions. At the same time, co-branded Mir cards continue to operate in standard mode on the territory of Uzbekistan, the service specified.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала