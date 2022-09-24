International
LIVE: General Debate at 77th United Nations General Assembly Enters Fifth Day
Americas
Trump’s Strategy Helped Shield US From Energy Collapse Amid Biden’s SPR Sell-off, Analysis Suggests
Trump’s Strategy Helped Shield US From Energy Collapse Amid Biden’s SPR Sell-off, Analysis Suggests
US media warned this week that the nation iss “running on empty” and risks calamity amid the continued draining of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve – a crude... 24.09.2022, Sputnik International
americas
us
joe biden
strategic petroleum reserve (spr)
oil
energy
The SPR has a tendency of growing during Republican administrations and falling under Democratic ones, and the energy independence strategy pursued by recent administrations, including Donald Trump's, may help shield the country from an energy catastrophe even as the Biden White House continues to eat away at the reserve supply, veteran energy expert Robert Rapier believes.In 2005, the SPR’s 685 million barrels of sweet and sour crude was enough to cover 68 days if all other sources became unavailable for whatever reason. Today, the SPR is down to about 427 million barrels – its lowest showing since 1984, and enough to cover just 22 days.Still, thanks to the increased availability of domestically-sourced crude, Rapier believes that the SPR carries “less strategic importance” presently than it once did, and that a 700 million barrel reserves may no longer be necessary.'Political Decision'The observer characterized the Biden administration's move to siphon off up to 1 million bpd to the market from the SPR beginning in March as a “political decision” that contradicts the Democrat’s stated goal of reducing carbon emissions, with an increase in supplies actually expected to bring down prices, which means keeping both demand and emissions high.“But even though the Biden administration wants to address rising carbon emissions, high gasoline prices cause incumbents to lose elections. So, they try to tame gasoline prices even though it contradicts one of their key objectives of reducing carbon emissions,” Rapier explained.When Biden took office in January 2021, the SPR had about 640 million barrels of oil. This week, pointing to the dwindling of the reserve by more than 30 percent, an editorial in the Wall Street Journal blasted the president and classified his actions as a potential “national security risk.”However, Rapier pointed out the use of the SPR for political goals has been a long-established practice in American politics, with presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama similarly using the reserve around election time, “while Republican presidents (until Donald Trump) added to the SPR.” Trump was estimated to have withdrawn about 10 percent of the reserve during his tenure, and failed to substantially top up the SPR during the unprecedented crash in oil prices in the spring of 2020.While Biden officials have announced the goal of replenishing the SPR sometime “after” fiscal 2023, Rapier doesn’t believe that this will take place until after the 2024 presidential election.Dr. Mamdouh G. Salameh, an international oil economist, disagreed with Rapier’s analysis, warning that although the drop in the SPR under Biden may not be a source of problems in the short term, “long term, this could be critical for US energy security, particularly in view of the deteriorating situation between Russia and China on the one hand and the US and the EU on the other hand over the Ukraine conflict and Taiwan, respectively.”Salameh characterized US shale production as a “spent force” that has proven its inability to dramatically increase output, and warned that there is an “ever-shrinking global oil spare capacity,” including within OPEC+, “making it more difficult for the US to replace the crude it released from its SPR.”Burning Through the ReserveThe US Department of Energy announced last week that it would sell off an additional 10 million barrels of crude from the SPR in November, extending the drawdown of up to 1 million bpd announced by Biden in March.Republicans and other Biden critics slammed the president this summer following reports that millions of barrels of crude from the SPR had been shipped abroad instead of being used domestically to lower prices, with some of the oil reportedly sold to companies affiliated with the president’s son Hunter.The Strategic Petroleum Reserve was created by President Gerald Ford in 1975, two years after Western countries suffered the impact of the devastating OPEC oil embargo placed on them over their support for Israel during the 1973 Yom Kippur War. Formally, the SPR is supposed to be released only in the event of a “severe energy interruption” which poses a threat to US national security.
americas
Trump’s Strategy Helped Shield US From Energy Collapse Amid Biden’s SPR Sell-off, Analysis Suggests

14:37 GMT 24.09.2022 (Updated: 14:40 GMT 24.09.2022)
International
India
Ilya Tsukanov
US media warned this week that the nation iss “running on empty” and risks calamity amid the continued draining of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve – a crude oil stockpile meant for use in energy emergencies. To date, the Biden administration has withdrawn about 200 million barrels of oil (over 30 percent) of the stockpile.
The SPR has a tendency of growing during Republican administrations and falling under Democratic ones, and the energy independence strategy pursued by recent administrations, including Donald Trump's, may help shield the country from an energy catastrophe even as the Biden White House continues to eat away at the reserve supply, veteran energy expert Robert Rapier believes.
In an analysis for OilPrice.com, the observer pointed out that the past decade-and-a-half has seen a substantial drop in US dependence on foreign oil thanks to domestic shale oil production. If in 2005 the US depended on foreign nations for 10.1 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude, by 2021, imports shrunk to 6.1 million bpd, and the US had become a net exporter of refined oil products.
In 2005, the SPR’s 685 million barrels of sweet and sour crude was enough to cover 68 days if all other sources became unavailable for whatever reason. Today, the SPR is down to about 427 million barrels – its lowest showing since 1984, and enough to cover just 22 days.
Still, thanks to the increased availability of domestically-sourced crude, Rapier believes that the SPR carries “less strategic importance” presently than it once did, and that a 700 million barrel reserves may no longer be necessary.
Americas
US 'Oil Buffer' at Historic Low in Wake of Joe Biden's 'Unprecedented' SPR Release Strategy
08:08 GMT

'Political Decision'

The observer characterized the Biden administration's move to siphon off up to 1 million bpd to the market from the SPR beginning in March as a “political decision” that contradicts the Democrat’s stated goal of reducing carbon emissions, with an increase in supplies actually expected to bring down prices, which means keeping both demand and emissions high.
“But even though the Biden administration wants to address rising carbon emissions, high gasoline prices cause incumbents to lose elections. So, they try to tame gasoline prices even though it contradicts one of their key objectives of reducing carbon emissions,” Rapier explained.
When Biden took office in January 2021, the SPR had about 640 million barrels of oil. This week, pointing to the dwindling of the reserve by more than 30 percent, an editorial in the Wall Street Journal blasted the president and classified his actions as a potential “national security risk.”
However, Rapier pointed out the use of the SPR for political goals has been a long-established practice in American politics, with presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama similarly using the reserve around election time, “while Republican presidents (until Donald Trump) added to the SPR.” Trump was estimated to have withdrawn about 10 percent of the reserve during his tenure, and failed to substantially top up the SPR during the unprecedented crash in oil prices in the spring of 2020.
Americas
Americans Have Lost $4.2K in Income as Crippling Inflation Under Biden Wipes Out Trump Gains - Study
05:43 GMT
While Biden officials have announced the goal of replenishing the SPR sometime “after” fiscal 2023, Rapier doesn’t believe that this will take place until after the 2024 presidential election.
“President Biden’s gamble to deplete the SPR in order to fight high oil prices may not hurt him at all. Of course, if for some reason we had a true supply emergency and found ourselves needing that oil, it would be looked upon as a terrible decision,” Rapier concluded.
Dr. Mamdouh G. Salameh, an international oil economist, disagreed with Rapier’s analysis, warning that although the drop in the SPR under Biden may not be a source of problems in the short term, “long term, this could be critical for US energy security, particularly in view of the deteriorating situation between Russia and China on the one hand and the US and the EU on the other hand over the Ukraine conflict and Taiwan, respectively.”
Salameh characterized US shale production as a “spent force” that has proven its inability to dramatically increase output, and warned that there is an “ever-shrinking global oil spare capacity,” including within OPEC+, “making it more difficult for the US to replace the crude it released from its SPR.”
Opinion & Analysis
Why Biden's Draining of Strategic Petroleum Reserves is Grave Mistake
13 September, 17:30 GMT

Burning Through the Reserve

The US Department of Energy announced last week that it would sell off an additional 10 million barrels of crude from the SPR in November, extending the drawdown of up to 1 million bpd announced by Biden in March.
Republicans and other Biden critics slammed the president this summer following reports that millions of barrels of crude from the SPR had been shipped abroad instead of being used domestically to lower prices, with some of the oil reportedly sold to companies affiliated with the president’s son Hunter.
The Strategic Petroleum Reserve was created by President Gerald Ford in 1975, two years after Western countries suffered the impact of the devastating OPEC oil embargo placed on them over their support for Israel during the 1973 Yom Kippur War. Formally, the SPR is supposed to be released only in the event of a “severe energy interruption” which poses a threat to US national security.
Energy Crisis in Europe
'Absolutely Stupid Decision': West in No Position to Dictate Conditions on Energy Prices, Putin Says
7 September, 09:05 GMT
