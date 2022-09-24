International
General Debate at 77th United Nations General Assembly Enters Fifth Day
Trump is Reportedly in Legal Battle to Block Testimony on Bid to Overturn Election Defeat
Trump is Reportedly in Legal Battle to Block Testimony on Bid to Overturn Election Defeat
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Donald Trump’s lawyers have sought to stop the federal grand jury from summoning his close allies to testify about the former president's... 24.09.2022, Sputnik International
donald trump
us election 2020
election
Trump is Reportedly in Legal Battle to Block Testimony on Bid to Overturn Election Defeat

16:09 GMT 24.09.2022 (Updated: 16:16 GMT 24.09.2022)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Donald Trump’s lawyers have sought to stop the federal grand jury from summoning his close allies to testify about the former president's alleged efforts to undo the 2020 US election results, CNN reported on Saturday, citing sources.
Trump’s legal team has invoked executive and attorney-client privileges to prevent his former aides and lawyers from appearing as witnesses in a criminal probe into the January 2021 storming of the US Capitol, the report said.
The legal fight is under seal and there is no public record of the court proceedings, according to the Democrat-leaning broadcaster. It reportedly came to light after Trump’s former White House adviser and lawyer Eric Herschmann received a grand jury subpoena. His testimony has been delayed.
People familiar with the matter told CNN that Herschmann had been instructed by Trump’s lawyers not to share information. Other aides were able to testify before the grand jury in recent weeks after negotiating specific subjects they would decline to talk about.
