Russia to Host Reception as Part of ITU Conference in Bucharest on 25 September

24.09.2022

The Plenipotentiary Conference 2022 (PP-22) will be held in Bucharest, Romania, from Monday, 26 September to Friday 14 October 2022. The last meeting of the council's 2022 session will take place just before the conference on 24 September.Bella Cherkesova, Russia's deputy minister of Digital Development, Communications, and Mass Media, is scheduled to speak at the reception on Sunday as are Rashid Ismailov, the president of VimpelCom - who is also Russia's candidate to become secretary-general of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) - and Nikolay Varlamov, head of the International Department of the Radio Research and Development Institute (NIIR), and a Russian candidate for the ITU Radio Regulatory Commission.The Plenipotentiary Conference is the highest decision-making body of the ITU. It is held every four years, and this is the most important event during which ITU member states make decisions about the future of the organization, thereby determining its ability to influence the development of information and communication technologies (ICT) around the world.At the conference, the union's general policy is decided, four-year strategic and financial plans are adopted, and the top management of the organization, the composition of the council and members of the Radio Regulatory Committee are elected.

