BREAKING: Future of the World Order Being Decided Today, Lavrov Says at UNGA
Afghanistan
The Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorist activities) stormed to power in Afghanistan on August 15, 2021, as US-led forces withdrew from the country after 20 years of occupation.
Qatar Completes Restoration of Kabul Airport, Afghan Foreign Ministry Says
Qatar Completes Restoration of Kabul Airport, Afghan Foreign Ministry Says
KABUL (Sputnik) - Qatar has completed its mission to renovate the Kabul International Airport and resume its operations, Afghanistan's Foreign Ministry said on... 24.09.2022, Sputnik International
afghanistan
kabul
kabul international airport
qatar
"The Foreign Ministry, thanking Qatar, announced the completion of its mission to rehabilitate and reopen Kabul airport," the ministry said, adding that the Qatari technical team successfully completed its tasks.In May, Afghanistan signed a deal with a company from the United Arab Emirates to manage three airports in the country even though Qatar was also bidding to run these facilities.In December 2021, Turkish and Qatari companies helped to restore the operations at the Kabul airport, which was put out of service during the withdrawal of the US and NATO troops in August 2021.An interim Afghan government led by the Taliban* came to power last fall, toppling the US-backed government after the foreign troops withdrew from the country. Afghanistan has since been gripped by a severe humanitarian crisis.The Taliban are yet to be internationally recognized as the legitimate rulers of the country, though several states, including China and Russia, have expressed their readiness to work with the current government on economic projects.*Taliban is under UN sanctions for terrorism.
kabul
qatar
16:24 GMT 24.09.2022
Smoke rises from a deadly explosion outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021.
KABUL (Sputnik) - Qatar has completed its mission to renovate the Kabul International Airport and resume its operations, Afghanistan's Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.
"The Foreign Ministry, thanking Qatar, announced the completion of its mission to rehabilitate and reopen Kabul airport," the ministry said, adding that the Qatari technical team successfully completed its tasks.
In May, Afghanistan signed a deal with a company from the United Arab Emirates to manage three airports in the country even though Qatar was also bidding to run these facilities.
In December 2021, Turkish and Qatari companies helped to restore the operations at the Kabul airport, which was put out of service during the withdrawal of the US and NATO troops in August 2021.
In this Aug. 16, 2021, file photo, hundreds of people gather near a U.S. Air Force C-17 transport plane at the perimeter of the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. Ordinary Americans and the nation's airlines are combining to donate miles and cash to help Afghan refugees resettle in the United States. Organizers said Tuesday, Oct. 26, they have raised enough donations pay for 40,000 flights, but they're hoping to nearly double that amount. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.08.2022
Afghanistan
Afghanistan Pullout: Four Buses of Americans Were Prevented From Leaving Kabul by US Colonel - Docu
28 August, 12:35 GMT
An interim Afghan government led by the Taliban* came to power last fall, toppling the US-backed government after the foreign troops withdrew from the country. Afghanistan has since been gripped by a severe humanitarian crisis.
The Taliban are yet to be internationally recognized as the legitimate rulers of the country, though several states, including China and Russia, have expressed their readiness to work with the current government on economic projects.
*Taliban is under UN sanctions for terrorism.
