Qatar Completes Restoration of Kabul Airport, Afghan Foreign Ministry Says
16:24 GMT 24.09.2022 (Updated: 16:26 GMT 24.09.2022)
KABUL (Sputnik) - Qatar has completed its mission to renovate the Kabul International Airport and resume its operations, Afghanistan's Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.
"The Foreign Ministry, thanking Qatar, announced the completion of its mission to rehabilitate and reopen Kabul airport," the ministry said, adding that the Qatari technical team successfully completed its tasks.
In May, Afghanistan signed a deal with a company from the United Arab Emirates to manage three airports in the country even though Qatar was also bidding to run these facilities.
In December 2021, Turkish and Qatari companies helped to restore the operations at the Kabul airport, which was put out of service during the withdrawal of the US and NATO troops in August 2021.
An interim Afghan government led by the Taliban* came to power last fall, toppling the US-backed government after the foreign troops withdrew from the country. Afghanistan has since been gripped by a severe humanitarian crisis.
The Taliban are yet to be internationally recognized as the legitimate rulers of the country, though several states, including China and Russia, have expressed their readiness to work with the current government on economic projects.
*Taliban is under UN sanctions for terrorism.