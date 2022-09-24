https://sputniknews.com/20220924/no-visible-police-presence-reported-in-beijing-amid-coup-plot-rumors-1101178888.html

No Visible Police Presence Reported in Beijing Amid Coup Plot Rumors

No Visible Police Presence Reported in Beijing Amid Coup Plot Rumors

BEIJING (Sputnik) - There was no visible security presence in Beijing on Saturday, a week before China celebrates the founding of the People’s Republic, a... 24.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-24T14:15+0000

2022-09-24T14:15+0000

2022-09-24T14:15+0000

world

china

beijing

fake news

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103250/91/1032509198_0:114:4001:2364_1920x0_80_0_0_b1bec3126c511c600efed3a43d2b6a35.jpg

Unconfirmed media reports suggested this week that the Chinese military was plotting a coup during the so-called Golden Week of public holidays that precede China’s National Day on October 1.It is possible to travel to and from Beijing. Air and train tickets are available online, although prices are up ahead of the holiday week. There are no internet or social media blackouts or changes to TV schedules.Hundreds of air flights to and from Beijing’s airports have been cut, down from the reported thousands. Delays and cancellations have been an ongoing issue in China for months due to pandemic restrictions.

china

beijing

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

china, beijing, fake news