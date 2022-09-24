International
LIVE: General Debate at 77th United Nations General Assembly Enters Fifth Day
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20220924/no-visible-police-presence-reported-in-beijing-amid-coup-plot-rumors-1101178888.html
No Visible Police Presence Reported in Beijing Amid Coup Plot Rumors
No Visible Police Presence Reported in Beijing Amid Coup Plot Rumors
BEIJING (Sputnik) - There was no visible security presence in Beijing on Saturday, a week before China celebrates the founding of the People’s Republic, a... 24.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-24T14:15+0000
2022-09-24T14:15+0000
world
china
beijing
fake news
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103250/91/1032509198_0:114:4001:2364_1920x0_80_0_0_b1bec3126c511c600efed3a43d2b6a35.jpg
Unconfirmed media reports suggested this week that the Chinese military was plotting a coup during the so-called Golden Week of public holidays that precede China’s National Day on October 1.It is possible to travel to and from Beijing. Air and train tickets are available online, although prices are up ahead of the holiday week. There are no internet or social media blackouts or changes to TV schedules.Hundreds of air flights to and from Beijing’s airports have been cut, down from the reported thousands. Delays and cancellations have been an ongoing issue in China for months due to pandemic restrictions.
china
beijing
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103250/91/1032509198_348:0:3651:2477_1920x0_80_0_0_97a512202ceac111163bdf69576ab057.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
china, beijing, fake news
china, beijing, fake news

No Visible Police Presence Reported in Beijing Amid Coup Plot Rumors

14:15 GMT 24.09.2022
© AFP 2022 / WANG ZHAOA general view shows the skyline of a central business district in Beijing
A general view shows the skyline of a central business district in Beijing - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.09.2022
© AFP 2022 / WANG ZHAO
Subscribe
International
India
BEIJING (Sputnik) - There was no visible security presence in Beijing on Saturday, a week before China celebrates the founding of the People’s Republic, a Sputnik reporter said.
Unconfirmed media reports suggested this week that the Chinese military was plotting a coup during the so-called Golden Week of public holidays that precede China’s National Day on October 1.
There are no signs of tensions in the capital, the Sputnik correspondent said. Everywhere people are going about their daily lives, including at landmark Tiananmen Square.
It is possible to travel to and from Beijing. Air and train tickets are available online, although prices are up ahead of the holiday week. There are no internet or social media blackouts or changes to TV schedules.
Hundreds of air flights to and from Beijing’s airports have been cut, down from the reported thousands. Delays and cancellations have been an ongoing issue in China for months due to pandemic restrictions.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала