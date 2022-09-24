https://sputniknews.com/20220924/new-island-rises-from-depths-of-pacific-amid-volcanic-eruption-1101174013.html

New Island Rises From Depths of Pacific Amid Volcanic Eruption

New Island Rises From Depths of Pacific Amid Volcanic Eruption

The new island appears to be about 4,000 square meters in acreage, with its elevation being estimated at 10 meters above sea level. 24.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-24T12:43+0000

2022-09-24T12:43+0000

2022-09-24T12:43+0000

world

pacific ocean

volcano

eruption

island

nasa

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105261/45/1052614566_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_752334196d81b87e5b511aea5cb78564.png

A new island has recently emerged in the Pacific Ocean following the eruption of a submarine volcano.According to NASA, the Home Reef seamount located in the Central Tonga Islands awoke on September 10, and some 11 hours later, the eruption started.The newborn island was visible on images procured via the Operational Land Imager-2 on board Landsat 9 on September 14.NASA points out, however, that islands created by submarine volcanic eruptions tend to be “short-lived”: for example, an island that arose due to an eruption of Late‘iki Volcano in 2020 ended up beneath the waves only two months later.However, another island that was created during the eruption of the same Late‘iki Volcano back in 1995 “remained for 25 years,” the space agency notes.

https://sputniknews.com/20220715/study-probes-unique-nature-of-devastating-volcanic-eruption-that-sent-gravity-waves-into-ionosphere-1097363826.html

pacific ocean

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Andrei Dergalin

Andrei Dergalin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Andrei Dergalin

pacific ocean, volcano, eruption, island, nasa