LIVE UPDATES: Second Day of Referendums in Donbass, Zaporozhye & Kherson

The Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics as well as the Russian-controlled parts of the Ukrainian regions of Zaporozhye and Kherson are holding referendums on joining Russia on September 23-27.

The second day of voting in referendums on joining Russia is taking in the Donbass, Kherson, and Zaporozhye regions.

At the end of the first day, voter turnout in the referendum in the Kherson region was 15.31% of overall registered voters, 20.52% in the Zaporozhye region, 21.97% in the LPR, and 23.64% in the DPR.

On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin voiced support for the referendums on joining Russia that were announced in the People’s Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk as well as in the Russian-controlled parts of Kherson and Zaporozhye.

The DPR and LPR proclaimed their independence from Ukraine in 2014 after holding self-determination referendums. In February 2022, Russia recognized the DPR and LPR and launched a special military operation in Ukraine in response to calls for help from the two breakaway republics.