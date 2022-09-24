International
2022-09-24
Donbass, Kherson & Zaporozhye Referendums to Join Russia
On September 19, the civic chambers of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics appealed to authorities to hold referendums to become part of Russia. The initiative was joined by the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions.
LIVE UPDATES: Second Day of Referendums in Donbass, Zaporozhye & Kherson
LIVE UPDATES: Second Day of Referendums in Donbass, Zaporozhye & Kherson
The Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics as well as the Russian-controlled parts of the Ukrainian regions of Zaporozhye and Kherson are holding referendums...
Referendum in Donbass - Sputnik International

LIVE UPDATES: Second Day of Referendums in Donbass, Zaporozhye & Kherson

05:05 GMT 24.09.2022
International
India
The Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics as well as the Russian-controlled parts of the Ukrainian regions of Zaporozhye and Kherson are holding referendums on joining Russia on September 23-27.
The second day of voting in referendums on joining Russia is taking in the Donbass, Kherson, and Zaporozhye regions.
At the end of the first day, voter turnout in the referendum in the Kherson region was 15.31% of overall registered voters, 20.52% in the Zaporozhye region, 21.97% in the LPR, and 23.64% in the DPR.
On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin voiced support for the referendums on joining Russia that were announced in the People’s Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk as well as in the Russian-controlled parts of Kherson and Zaporozhye.
The DPR and LPR proclaimed their independence from Ukraine in 2014 after holding self-determination referendums. In February 2022, Russia recognized the DPR and LPR and launched a special military operation in Ukraine in response to calls for help from the two breakaway republics.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
