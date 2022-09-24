https://sputniknews.com/20220924/lavrov-holds-press-conference-after-his-speech-at-unga-1101170763.html

Lavrov Holds Press Conference After His Speech at UNGA

Earlier this week, Russia’s top diplomat spoke during a UNSC debate on the Ukraine crisis, where he asked the audience to pay attention to the fact that the US... 24.09.2022, Sputnik International

Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from New York City, where Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is giving a press conference following his address to the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly on Saturday, September 24.Lavrov arrived in NYC earlier this week on a four-day official visit to take part in the 77th UN General Assembly session and hold numerous bilateral meetings with heads of state from across the globe.*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.

