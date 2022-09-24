International
Lavrov Holds Press Conference After His Speech at UNGA
Lavrov Holds Press Conference After His Speech at UNGA
Earlier this week, Russia’s top diplomat spoke during a UNSC debate on the Ukraine crisis, where he asked the audience to pay attention to the fact that the US... 24.09.2022, Sputnik International
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from New York City, where Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is giving a press conference following his address to the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly on Saturday, September 24.Lavrov arrived in NYC earlier this week on a four-day official visit to take part in the 77th UN General Assembly session and hold numerous bilateral meetings with heads of state from across the globe.*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
Lavrov Holds Press Conference After His Speech at UNGA

18:15 GMT 24.09.2022 (Updated: 18:48 GMT 24.09.2022)
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov during a meeting with his Chinese counterpart during the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.
International
India
Earlier this week, Russia’s top diplomat spoke during a UNSC debate on the Ukraine crisis, where he asked the audience to pay attention to the fact that the US and its allies have been systematically covering up the crimes of the Kiev regime against the population of Donbass.
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from New York City, where Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is giving a press conference following his address to the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly on Saturday, September 24.
Lavrov arrived in NYC earlier this week on a four-day official visit to take part in the 77th UN General Assembly session and hold numerous bilateral meetings with heads of state from across the globe.
*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
