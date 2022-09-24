‘Just Plain Creepy’: Joe Biden’s ‘She Was 12 & I was 30’ Flashback Raises Eyebrows
© AFP 2022 / SAUL LOEBUS President Joe Biden looks on during a meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in the Oval office of the White House in Washington, DC, September 16, 2022. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)
Since taking office, President Joe Biden, 79, has provided ample ammunition to those questioning his cognitive abilities, as he alternates from making numerous verbal blunders, such as referring to his vice president Kamala Harris as “president”, to making weird gestures, shaking hands with thin air and appearing to be, on occasion, “lost.”
President Joe Biden's off-the-cuff remark about a friendship he had with a 12-year-old girl ‘when he was 30’ has raised eyebrows.
The 79-year-old Democrat interrupted his own remarks on climate change at a rally for the National Education Association (NEA) teachers' union on September 23 to address a woman in the crowd he apparently knew long ago.
"And everybody found out, there’s not a lot of total climate deniers anymore after they’ve seen what happened this year. But guess what, we got a lot to do," Biden said, when he abruptly swerved off-topic to point at someone in the crowd.
"You gotta say hi to me," the 47th PUTUS said in a low voice, continuing:
"We go back a long way. She was 12 and I was 30, but anyway. This woman helped me get an awful lot done. Anyway."
While attendees laughed, some Conservatives on social media found the remark more disturbing than endearing.
Podcast host Monica Crowley went on Twitter to wonder if this was a case of "dementia progressing".
As dementia progresses, patients lose more of their filter and tend to blurt out the truth.— Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) September 23, 2022
Biden: “She was 12, I was 30.”pic.twitter.com/20eVw4pLeI
NewsBusters executive producer Tim Graham remarked that it was pretty evident why Joe Biden's handlers were needed to be constantly alert.
Why Biden frustrates handlers.— Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) September 23, 2022
("You know the right-wingers are going to tweet 'did he sniff her hair then?'") https://t.co/wEdUby5W0J
New York Post writer Miranda Devine queried if, perhaps, there was “any exculpatory context" lurking in the remark.
Is there any exculpatory context to this? https://t.co/t4YevnPe1b— Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) September 23, 2022
Conservative actor Nick Searcy tweeted that "Democrats think this is normal.”
"This is just plain creepy," added commentator Kyle Becker.
This is just plain creepy.https://t.co/16Qq36q4F2— Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) September 23, 2022
Biden’s handlers are cringing after this one. #creepyjoe— Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) September 23, 2022
"She was 12 and I was 30"pic.twitter.com/IHgSGVyVXb
From the “creepy” stage whisper used by Joe Biden on occasion, to shaking hands with thin air and appearing to be, on occasion, “lost”, America’s oldest serving President is no stranger to blunders and publicly cringeworthy moments. Just recently, after Biden's address at the Global Fund's Seventh Replenishment conference on September 21, the POTUS turned to leave the podium, but suddenly came to a halt and appeared completely lost.
"Watch me if you think I don't have the energy level or the mental acuity." — Biden, 4 days ago https://t.co/laLUEzA0Dt— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 21, 2022
The incident happened just 4 days after Biden said "watch me, if you think I don’t have the energy level or the mental acuity" in an interview.