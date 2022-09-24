https://sputniknews.com/20220924/judge-rules-jan-6-committee-can-subpoena-arizona-gop-chairs-phone-records-1101159130.html

Judge Rules Jan. 6 Committee Can Subpoena Arizona GOP Chair’s Phone Records

A federal judge dismissed Arizona GOP Chair Kelli Ward’s lawsuit to block a subpoena issued by the January 6 select committee to access her phone records.In the 18-page ruling, issued on Thursday night, Judge Diane Humetewa said the committee has a legitimate legislative reason to investigate Ward’s call history between November 1, 2020, and January 31, 2021.During that time, Ward participated in organizing pro-Donald Trump electors who attempted to replace the legitimate electors who were set to vote for Joe Biden after he won the election in the state.Ward also helped spread the claim that the election was fraudulent, and she and her husband Michael Ward joined a lawsuit against Mike Pence while Trump was pressuring the then-vice president to help him overturn the election.Ward filed a notice on Friday indicating that she will appeal the ruling.In her lawsuit, Ward argued that the committee’s subpoena was improperly issued and lacked legislative purpose. She also called it a law enforcement investigation masquerading as a legislative investigation and claimed it was aimed at punishing Trump supporters for exercising their First Amendment rights. The lawsuit also noted that the subpoena did not include the required 13 members of the committee.However, Humetewa argued in her ruling that the panel had been ratified by votes from the entire House of Representatives, who also approved previous efforts to hold defiant witnesses in contempt of Congress. She also said that she did not want to second-guess the House’s decision to allow the committee to continue without its full complement of members.The January 6 select committee is expected to reveal its findings in December.

