International
LIVE: General Debate at 77th United Nations General Assembly Enters Fifth Day
- Sputnik International, 1920, 20.09.2022
Donbass, Kherson & Zaporozhye Referendums to Join Russia
On September 19, the civic chambers of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics appealed to authorities to hold referendums to become part of Russia. The initiative was joined by the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions.
https://sputniknews.com/20220924/italian-ngo-observer-at-donetsk-referendum-says-un-asleep-as-ukraine-shells-civilians-1101179392.html
Italian NGO Observer at Donetsk Referendum Says UN ‘Asleep’ as Ukraine Shells Civilians
Italian NGO Observer at Donetsk Referendum Says UN ‘Asleep’ as Ukraine Shells Civilians
DONETSK (Sputnik) - The United Nations has been indifferent to Ukrainian attacks on the Donetsk People’s Republic as it voted Saturday on whether it should... 24.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-24T14:31+0000
2022-09-24T14:34+0000
donbass, kherson & zaporozhye referendums to join russia
russia
donetsk
donetsk people's republic
donetsk region
donetsk people’s republic
donbass
referendum
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/18/1101179497_0:0:2866:1612_1920x0_80_0_0_d33a385b886393eb472d453f2a0fe13d.jpg
"Unfortunately, we see that the UN is asleep. Not only when it comes to Donbass but also to other countries in a similar situation. The UN has not been reacting," Vito Grittani told reporters in Donetsk.Grittani heads the International Diplomatic Observatory (ODI-VG), which has consultative status with the UN’s Economic and Social Council. He said shelling by Ukrainian troops has been going on "despite them knowing that people are voting.""We will report about this in our home countries," he said, adding that Italian observers had also received threats and "recommendations" not to go to the polls.Voting in the Donetsk and Luhansk people’s republics, as well as in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, began on Friday and will close on Tuesday. Russian President Vladimir Putin said this week that Russia would accept any decision people made during the referendums.
https://sputniknews.com/20220924/german-observer-extols-transparency-of-referendum-to-join-russia-in-melitopol-1101171523.html
https://sputniknews.com/20220923/a-look-at-history-of-dpr-lpr-kherson--zaporozhye-regions-1101118920.html
russia
donetsk
donetsk region
donbass
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/18/1101179497_135:0:2866:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_853a40430dc973313159383bfd2fa301.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, donetsk, donetsk people's republic, donetsk region, donetsk people’s republic, donbass, referendum
russia, donetsk, donetsk people's republic, donetsk region, donetsk people’s republic, donbass, referendum

Italian NGO Observer at Donetsk Referendum Says UN ‘Asleep’ as Ukraine Shells Civilians

14:31 GMT 24.09.2022 (Updated: 14:34 GMT 24.09.2022)
© Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov / Go to the mediabankA woman prepares to put her ballot into a ballot box during the referendum on the joining of Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republic to Russia
A woman prepares to put her ballot into a ballot box during the referendum on the joining of Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republic to Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.09.2022
© Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
DONETSK (Sputnik) - The United Nations has been indifferent to Ukrainian attacks on the Donetsk People’s Republic as it voted Saturday on whether it should join Russia, an Italian observer from a UN-recognized nonprofit said.
"Unfortunately, we see that the UN is asleep. Not only when it comes to Donbass but also to other countries in a similar situation. The UN has not been reacting," Vito Grittani told reporters in Donetsk.
Voting in referendums on joining Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.09.2022
Donbass, Kherson & Zaporozhye Referendums to Join Russia
German Observer Extols Transparency of Referendum to Join Russia in Melitopol
10:58 GMT
Grittani heads the International Diplomatic Observatory (ODI-VG), which has consultative status with the UN’s Economic and Social Council. He said shelling by Ukrainian troops has been going on "despite them knowing that people are voting."
"We will report about this in our home countries," he said, adding that Italian observers had also received threats and "recommendations" not to go to the polls.
Map of Ukraine - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.09.2022
Donbass, Kherson & Zaporozhye Referendums to Join Russia
A Look at History of DPR, LPR, Kherson & Zaporozhye Regions
Yesterday, 11:46 GMT
Voting in the Donetsk and Luhansk people’s republics, as well as in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, began on Friday and will close on Tuesday. Russian President Vladimir Putin said this week that Russia would accept any decision people made during the referendums.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала