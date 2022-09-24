https://sputniknews.com/20220924/indian-foreign-ministry-warns-nationals-about-fake-it-job-offers-in-myanmar-thailand-1101175093.html

Indian Foreign Ministry Warns Nationals About Fake IT Job Offers in Myanmar, Thailand

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Indian Foreign Ministry urged citizens of the country on Saturday to remain vigilant about IT job offers in Thailand and Myanmar

"Instances of fake job rackets offering lucrative jobs to entice Indian youths for the posts of 'Digital Sales and Marketing Executives' in Thailand by dubious IT firms involved in call-center scam and crypto-currency fraud have come to our notice recently by our Missions in Bangkok and Myanmar. The target groups are IT skilled youth who are duped in the name of lucrative data entry jobs in Thailand through social media advertisements as well as by Dubai and India based agents," the ministry said in a statement.Victims of such schemes are reportedly illegally taken across the border into Myanmar, held captive and forced to work under harsh conditions.The ministry has urged citizens to check credentials of any foreign recruiting agent or employer through concerned diplomatic missions abroad before taking up the job offers.

