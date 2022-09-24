https://sputniknews.com/20220924/german-observer-extols-transparency-of-referendum-to-join-russia-in-melitopol-1101171523.html

German Observer Extols Transparency of Referendum to Join Russia in Melitopol

MELITOPOL (Sputnik) - Referendum on accession of the Zaporozhye region to Russia is transparent and well-organized, observer from Germany Stefan Schaller, a... 24.09.2022, Sputnik International

"I think it is very transparent and it is very well-organized as [much as] it is possible in this short resource of time," Schaller said in Melitopol.When asked if Kiev's provocations have an impact on the election process in the Zaporozhye region, the observer responded affirmatively, noting that "it is clear that there is influence and that it happens."Schaller also told about his plans to share his observation experience with the media upon returning to Germany.Concerning possible EU sanctions for participation in the referendum as observer, Schaller noted that he is "an old man" and that he is not afraid of sanctions.The republics of Donetsk and Lugansk (DPR, LPR), as well as the regions of Zaporozhye and Kherson regions under Russian control, are holding referendums on accession to Russia from September 23-27.The DPR and LPR proclaimed their independence from Ukraine in 2014 after holding self-determination referendums. In February 2022, Russia recognized the DPR and LPR and launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to their calls for help in fencing off Ukrainian attacks.

