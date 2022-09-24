https://sputniknews.com/20220924/future-of-the-world-order-being-decided-today-lavrov-says-at-unga-1101184976.html
Future of the World Order Being Decided Today, Lavrov Says at UNGA
Future of the World Order Being Decided Today, Lavrov Says at UNGA
The foreign minister's speech at the United Nations' annual General Assembly meeting comes in an atmosphere of heightened tensions between Russia and the West
The foreign minister's speech at the United Nations' annual General Assembly meeting comes in an atmosphere of heightened tensions between Russia and the West following the escalation of the security crisis in Ukraine.
The future security, economic and political architecture of the planet is being decided on today, and it's up to the people of the world to determine whether it will continue to be an order dominated by the West and its golden billion, or by progressive forces, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said.
"We are meeting at a difficult and dramatic moment. Crises are growing, and the situation in the area of international security is deteriorating rapidly. Instead of having an honest dialogue and looking for compromises, what we're dealing with is disinformation, frame-ups and provocations," Lavrov said, addressing the UN General Assembly on Saturday.
Accusing Western powers of undermining trust in international law and institutions as guarantees of fairness and the protection of the weak against the strong, the foreign minister suggested these negative trends have been put on open display "in concentrated form" at the UN, eroding the principles upon which the body was founded.