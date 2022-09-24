https://sputniknews.com/20220924/denial-mode-uk-chancellor-dismisses-claims-of-gambling-with-economy-amid-pound-collapse-1101164952.html

Denial Mode: UK Chancellor Dismisses Claims of ‘Gambling’ With Economy Amid Pound Collapse

UK Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng has dismissed suggestions he was gambling with the economy amid a scathing assessment of the government’s plans to tackle the cost of living crisis from a think tank.‘Betting The House’Earlier, the Institute of Fiscal Studies (IFS) deplored the chancellor’s plans involving tax cuts worth an estimated £45 billion by 2027 and an increase in borrowing.The UK Treasury said more than £70 billion in increased borrowing would pay for the tax cuts, but the IFS warned borrowing could remain over £110 billion even after the energy support scheme ends.IFS Director Paul Johnson said the plan “seems to be to borrow large sums at increasingly expensive rates, put government debt on an unsustainable rising path, and hope that we get better growth.”The announced measures, such as a reversal of the national insurance hike and reduction of the lower band of income tax, the changes would result in the “vast majority of income tax payers paying more tax” by 2025/26, the think tank said. Only those with incomes over at least £155,000 will be net beneficiaries of the changes, while the “biggest losers” will be those earning between £63,000 and £125,000, the IFS said. Thus, someone earning £1 million a year would gain more than £55,220 a year, while someone on £20,000 would gain only £157 in line with the new measures.Johnson accused the chancellor of opting to “gamble with fiscal sustainability in order to push through these huge tax cuts."“Mr Kwarteng is not just gambling on a new strategy, he is betting the house,” Johnson said, adding:The pound sterling further plummeted to below $1.09 for the first time in 37 years in the wake of Kwarteng's mini-budget announcement. The pound’s all-time low of $1.0545 was witnessed on February 25, 1985. The pound sterling, bonds, and share values all fell sharply on Friday. The FTSE 100 shed 2% of its value by the close, with miners and energy stocks among the worst performers.‘Mini-Budget’Dubbed a mini-budget, the package of measures conceived by the government of Prime Minister Liz Truss was touted as ushering in a "new era" for the UK economy.As part of the new economic agenda, the chancellor announced:The opposition Labour Party slammed the new economic agenda, which was announced a day after the Bank of England warned the UK may already be in a recession and hiked interest rates to 2.25%. According to Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves, it was a "plan to reward the already wealthy."Sky News cited Caroline Le Jeune, head of tax at accountants Blick Rothenberg, as saying:

