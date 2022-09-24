International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Africa
Get the latest Africa news from Sputnik International: breaking news, photos, videos, analysis, and features.
https://sputniknews.com/20220924/death-toll-from-ebola-outbreak-in-uganda-rises-to-11-health-ministry-1101162583.html
Death Toll From Ebola Outbreak in Uganda Rises to 11: Health Ministry
Death Toll From Ebola Outbreak in Uganda Rises to 11: Health Ministry
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The death toll from the Ebola outbreak in Uganda's central district of Mubende has risen to 11 people, the national health ministry said. 24.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-24T07:52+0000
2022-09-24T07:52+0000
africa
uganda
africa
ebola
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/16/1101101305_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_c3b3e7e4d0653f3cbceddc73a353377c.jpg
"Three (3) new deaths were recorded, bringing the total number of cumulative deaths to 11 (including Confirmed and probable deaths). Of these, eight (8) deaths were from the community whereas 3 are facility based," the ministry said in a statement on Friday, published on Twitter.The health authorities said that the cumulative number of confirmed cases amounts to 11 people and currently 25 cases are on admission at the health facility, with 6 confirmed and 19 suspected Ebola cases. The ministry is monitoring 58 people, listed as individuals who were in contact with the infected.Earlier in the week, the Ugandan authorities declared an Ebola outbreak in Mubende after the death of a 24-year-old local resident infected with the Ebola-Sudan strain.Four Ebola outbreaks were recorded in Uganda in 2000, 2014, 2017 and 2018. The largest and deadliest was in 2000, when 425 cases of infection were detected, 224 people died. In 2019, several cases were recorded in the country.Ebola is an acute viral infection that affects humans and some other species of animals. The Ebola epidemic broke out in West Africa in 2015, with Guinea, Sierra Leone and Liberia becoming the epicenter of the outbreak. According to the World Health Organization, during the last major epidemic 28,600 people were infected with Ebola, and more than 11,300 of them died.
https://sputniknews.com/20220920/uganda-declares-ebola-outbreak-after-one-death-1100997332.html
uganda
africa
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/16/1101101305_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_61a50215c4bbc561c85a5a03e5a6c64d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
uganda, africa, ebola
uganda, africa, ebola

Death Toll From Ebola Outbreak in Uganda Rises to 11: Health Ministry

07:52 GMT 24.09.2022
© AFP 2022 / ISAAC KASAMANIA health worker puts on protective gears as he prepares to screen travellers at the Mpondwe Health Screening Facility in the Uganda's border town of Mpondwe as they cross over from the Democratic Republic of Congo, on June 13, 2019.
A health worker puts on protective gears as he prepares to screen travellers at the Mpondwe Health Screening Facility in the Uganda's border town of Mpondwe as they cross over from the Democratic Republic of Congo, on June 13, 2019. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.09.2022
© AFP 2022 / ISAAC KASAMANI
Subscribe
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The death toll from the Ebola outbreak in Uganda's central district of Mubende has risen to 11 people, the national health ministry said.
"Three (3) new deaths were recorded, bringing the total number of cumulative deaths to 11 (including Confirmed and probable deaths). Of these, eight (8) deaths were from the community whereas 3 are facility based," the ministry said in a statement on Friday, published on Twitter.
The health authorities said that the cumulative number of confirmed cases amounts to 11 people and currently 25 cases are on admission at the health facility, with 6 confirmed and 19 suspected Ebola cases. The ministry is monitoring 58 people, listed as individuals who were in contact with the infected.
Ebola virus under the microscope - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.09.2022
Africa
Uganda Declares Ebola Outbreak After One Death
20 September, 08:16 GMT
Earlier in the week, the Ugandan authorities declared an Ebola outbreak in Mubende after the death of a 24-year-old local resident infected with the Ebola-Sudan strain.
Four Ebola outbreaks were recorded in Uganda in 2000, 2014, 2017 and 2018. The largest and deadliest was in 2000, when 425 cases of infection were detected, 224 people died. In 2019, several cases were recorded in the country.
Ebola is an acute viral infection that affects humans and some other species of animals. The Ebola epidemic broke out in West Africa in 2015, with Guinea, Sierra Leone and Liberia becoming the epicenter of the outbreak. According to the World Health Organization, during the last major epidemic 28,600 people were infected with Ebola, and more than 11,300 of them died.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала