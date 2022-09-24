https://sputniknews.com/20220924/cold-sore-virus-modified-to-kill-tumors-may-offer-patients-lifeline-early-trials-show-1101173595.html

Cold Sore Virus Modified to Kill Tumors May Offer Patients Lifeline, Early Trials Show

The novel virus therapy was described as eliciting "truly impressive" responses in early human trials in the UK, with very mild side effects in the main. 24.09.2022, Sputnik International

A new type of cancer therapy has been touted as very promising in early human trials in the UK, potentially offering a lifeline to patients.The drug used is based on a weakened form of the cold sore virus - herpes simplex - according to findings presented at the European Society of Medical Oncology conference in Paris, France.The common virus was modified by researchers to infect and destroy harmful cancer cells. The injections directly into the tumor allow the virus to attack cancerous cells, activating the immune system and making the cells burst, researchers told the BBC.About 40 patients have tried the treatment as part of the trials run by the Institute of Cancer Research and the Royal Marsden NHS Foundation.Two versions of the drug were used: some patients were given the virus injection called RP2, on its own. Others in the trial received another cancer drug - nivolumab - as well as the injection. Three out of nine patients given only RP2 saw their tumors shrink. Seven out of 30 who received combined treatment also appeared to benefit, experiencing only mild side effects, such as tiredness.The treatment responses seen were "truly impressive" in the case of advanced cancers, including oesophageal cancer and a rare type of eye cancer.Experts acknowledged that further studies were needed."I am keen to see whether we continue to witness benefits as we treat increased numbers of patients."Dr Marianne Baker, from Cancer Research UK, said that the findings are very encouraging.

