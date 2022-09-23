International
Data sharing - Sputnik International, 1920
Viral
Find the latest viral stories, photos and videos at Sputnik!
https://sputniknews.com/20220923/watch-macron-address-claim-trump-kept-file-of-juicy-details-on-french-prezs-love-life-at-mar-a-lago-1101150819.html
Watch Macron Address Claim Trump Kept File of Juicy Details on French Prez's Love Life at Mar-a-Lago
Watch Macron Address Claim Trump Kept File of Juicy Details on French Prez's Love Life at Mar-a-Lago
Last month, US media reported that a file called “info re: President of France” was among the documents seized by the FBI during its August 8 raid on Donald... 23.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-23T17:16+0000
2022-09-23T17:34+0000
viral
donald trump
emmanuel macron
love
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106523/35/1065233553_0:0:4418:2486_1920x0_80_0_0_ef3666140ec40f0e593068f40b767d43.jpg
French President Emmanuel Macron has addressed last month’s Rolling Stone report on a file with his name on it allegedly being found among the documents seized from Trump's Mar-a-Lago mansion.“I read some newspaper about that, like you read about. If you have more information I would be delighted to share them,” Macron told CNN’s Jake Tapper in an interview which aired this week.Tapper did not press the French president for more details.Last month, Rolling Stone reported that a file dubbed on Macron had been found among the files alleged to have been squirreled away by Trump at his Florida home after leaving the White House. Citing sources on Trump’s braggadocios antics, the magazine intimated that the file may have contained details on Macron’s “naughty” personal life, including some information gleaned from “intelligence.”Trump has repeatedly dismissed that any of the files seized from his Mar-a-Lago estate were classified, and has slammed the FBI and their “illegal and unconstitutional” “break-in, search and seizure” operation. The Department of Justice is sifting through the papers to determine whether Trump acted illegally by removing the files from the White House. The former president has dismissed the probe as another attempt by Joe Biden and the “sleazy” Democrats to bar him from running for office.Trump and Macron enjoyed an on-again-off-again bromance during the former US president’s time in the White House, with media images of them holding hands and smiling, alternating with claims that Trump called the French leader a “wuss,” and comments by Macron suggesting that NATO was “brain dead” thanks to the then perceived waning of the US' commitment to the alliance.The relationship was punctuated by the death of the symbolic friendship tree planted by Trump and Macron at the White House. Macron promised to send his US counterpart a new tree in 2019, but it’s unclear whether he made good on the commitment.
https://sputniknews.com/20190612/emmanuel-macron-donald-trump-new-friendship-tree-1075813031.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Ilya Tsukanov
Ilya Tsukanov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106523/35/1065233553_20:0:4380:3270_1920x0_80_0_0_cb5ee858b35f0f1a240d24ae32ef376e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
donald trump, emmanuel macron, love
donald trump, emmanuel macron, love

Watch Macron Address Claim Trump Kept File of Juicy Details on French Prez's Love Life at Mar-a-Lago

17:16 GMT 23.09.2022 (Updated: 17:34 GMT 23.09.2022)
© AP Photo / Pablo Martinez MonsivaisPresident Donald Trump playfully reaches over to cleans lint off French President Emmanuel Macron's suit jacket during their meeting in Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, April 24, 2018
President Donald Trump playfully reaches over to cleans lint off French President Emmanuel Macron's suit jacket during their meeting in Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, April 24, 2018 - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.09.2022
© AP Photo / Pablo Martinez Monsivais
Subscribe
International
India
Ilya Tsukanov
All materialsWrite to the author
Last month, US media reported that a file called “info re: President of France” was among the documents seized by the FBI during its August 8 raid on Donald Trump’s Florida estate. The report also claimed that the former US president had obsessed over and bragged about knowing the intimate details of the French leader’s love life.
French President Emmanuel Macron has addressed last month’s Rolling Stone report on a file with his name on it allegedly being found among the documents seized from Trump's Mar-a-Lago mansion.
“I read some newspaper about that, like you read about. If you have more information I would be delighted to share them,” Macron told CNN’s Jake Tapper in an interview which aired this week.
“I’m not part of the FBI. I’m not one of President Trump’s lawyers. I have no information about that. I will not say it’s [unintelligible, ed.] to see this type of information. I try to be a less paranoiac each day so, I mean I’m cool, I’m here and I would be delighted to have more information but it’s not on my side,” Macron added.
Tapper did not press the French president for more details.
Last month, Rolling Stone reported that a file dubbed on Macron had been found among the files alleged to have been squirreled away by Trump at his Florida home after leaving the White House. Citing sources on Trump’s braggadocios antics, the magazine intimated that the file may have contained details on Macron’s “naughty” personal life, including some information gleaned from “intelligence.”
Trump has repeatedly dismissed that any of the files seized from his Mar-a-Lago estate were classified, and has slammed the FBI and their “illegal and unconstitutional” “break-in, search and seizure” operation. The Department of Justice is sifting through the papers to determine whether Trump acted illegally by removing the files from the White House. The former president has dismissed the probe as another attempt by Joe Biden and the “sleazy” Democrats to bar him from running for office.
Trump and Macron enjoyed an on-again-off-again bromance during the former US president’s time in the White House, with media images of them holding hands and smiling, alternating with claims that Trump called the French leader a “wuss,” and comments by Macron suggesting that NATO was “brain dead” thanks to the then perceived waning of the US' commitment to the alliance.
The relationship was punctuated by the death of the symbolic friendship tree planted by Trump and Macron at the White House. Macron promised to send his US counterpart a new tree in 2019, but it’s unclear whether he made good on the commitment.
n this April 23, 2018, file photo, first lady Melania Trump, second from right, and Brigitte Macron, left, watch as President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron participate in a tree planting ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.06.2019
World
Macron Downplays Death of Oak 'Friendship Tree' He Planted With Trump
12 June 2019, 05:19 GMT
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала