https://sputniknews.com/20220923/watch-macron-address-claim-trump-kept-file-of-juicy-details-on-french-prezs-love-life-at-mar-a-lago-1101150819.html

Watch Macron Address Claim Trump Kept File of Juicy Details on French Prez's Love Life at Mar-a-Lago

Watch Macron Address Claim Trump Kept File of Juicy Details on French Prez's Love Life at Mar-a-Lago

Last month, US media reported that a file called “info re: President of France” was among the documents seized by the FBI during its August 8 raid on Donald... 23.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-23T17:16+0000

2022-09-23T17:16+0000

2022-09-23T17:34+0000

viral

donald trump

emmanuel macron

love

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106523/35/1065233553_0:0:4418:2486_1920x0_80_0_0_ef3666140ec40f0e593068f40b767d43.jpg

French President Emmanuel Macron has addressed last month’s Rolling Stone report on a file with his name on it allegedly being found among the documents seized from Trump's Mar-a-Lago mansion.“I read some newspaper about that, like you read about. If you have more information I would be delighted to share them,” Macron told CNN’s Jake Tapper in an interview which aired this week.Tapper did not press the French president for more details.Last month, Rolling Stone reported that a file dubbed on Macron had been found among the files alleged to have been squirreled away by Trump at his Florida home after leaving the White House. Citing sources on Trump’s braggadocios antics, the magazine intimated that the file may have contained details on Macron’s “naughty” personal life, including some information gleaned from “intelligence.”Trump has repeatedly dismissed that any of the files seized from his Mar-a-Lago estate were classified, and has slammed the FBI and their “illegal and unconstitutional” “break-in, search and seizure” operation. The Department of Justice is sifting through the papers to determine whether Trump acted illegally by removing the files from the White House. The former president has dismissed the probe as another attempt by Joe Biden and the “sleazy” Democrats to bar him from running for office.Trump and Macron enjoyed an on-again-off-again bromance during the former US president’s time in the White House, with media images of them holding hands and smiling, alternating with claims that Trump called the French leader a “wuss,” and comments by Macron suggesting that NATO was “brain dead” thanks to the then perceived waning of the US' commitment to the alliance.The relationship was punctuated by the death of the symbolic friendship tree planted by Trump and Macron at the White House. Macron promised to send his US counterpart a new tree in 2019, but it’s unclear whether he made good on the commitment.

https://sputniknews.com/20190612/emmanuel-macron-donald-trump-new-friendship-tree-1075813031.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

donald trump, emmanuel macron, love